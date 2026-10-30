West Point Gold (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) Intercepts High-Grade Gold At Gold Chain

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a leader in mining investing news and podcasts, it issues a news and trading alert for West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQB: WPGCF).

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

Following on yesterday's news, "Strong Metallurgical Results at West Point Gold's (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) Gold Chain Project: Gold Recoveries Up to 92%,” the company issued drill results today.

With gold and silver prices down today, the stock is trading down today at $1.44, down 1.37%.

West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQB: WPGCF) announced drill results from the Tyro Main Zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. All the holes drilled intersected significant gold mineralization highlighted by 22.9 meters (“m”) at 3.11 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”). Results reported in the release are from seven reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes (1,419m), part of the recently expanded 20,000m drill program. These holes were drilled into the southern portion of the Tyro Main Zone and further confirm our interpretation of grades and structural controls within the zone. To date, 16,504m of the ongoing drill program at the Gold Chain project has been completed, with assays released for 1,419m of drilling. Results are pending from the Tyro Main Zone, NE Tyro, Bull 8, and Black Dyke targets, representing 24 holes (4,087m).

Highlights:

Hole GC26-116 returned 22.9m of 3.11 g/t Au from 102.1m to 125.0m. Hole GC26-120 returned 9.1m of 2.57 g/t Au from 125.0m to 134.1m, expanding gold mineralization to the north and to depth. Hole GC26-125 returned 184.4m of 1.00 g/t Au from the surface and included 10.7m of 8.11 g/t Au from 96.0 to 106.7m and 35.1m of 1.31 g/t Au from 106.7 to 141.7m. This hole was drilled nearly parallel to the vein system's strike to confirm that gold mineralization in this portion of the Tyro Main Zone is composed of several en-echelon zones of greater quartz vein density. Currently, all three rigs (2 RC, 1 core) are drilling across the Tyro Main and NE Tyro targets, increasing West Point Gold's understanding of the Tyro deposit along strike, at depth, and internally.

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About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Aaron Paterson, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +1 (778) 358-6173

Email:...

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Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and the proposed Offering. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's private placement, future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More info on West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF):

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