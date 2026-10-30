Trending AI Stock Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) Leads Sector Higher On Strong Earnings
Following news of first quarter results, the stock is trading at $82.30 +15.52 (+23.25%) on a volume of over 108 million shares in early trading. As traders jump on this trending stock, AI tech leader NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA ) is trading at 202.67 +3.03 (+1.52%).
Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC ) today reported first-quarter 2026 financial results, reporting:
First-quarter revenue was $13.6 billion, up 7% year-over-year (YoY).
First-quarter earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Intel was $(0.73); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.29.
Forecasting second-quarter 2026 revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion; expecting second-quarter EPS attributable to Intel of $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel of $0.20.
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