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Trending AI Stock Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) Leads Sector Higher On Strong Earnings


Date: 2026-10-30 02:48:26

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock (Nasdaq: INTC ).

Following news of first quarter results, the stock is trading at $82.30 +15.52 (+23.25%) on a volume of over 108 million shares in early trading. As traders jump on this trending stock, AI tech leader NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA ) is trading at 202.67 +3.03 (+1.52%).

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC ) today reported first-quarter 2026 financial results, reporting:

First-quarter revenue was $13.6 billion, up 7% year-over-year (YoY).

First-quarter earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Intel was $(0.73); non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel was $0.29.

Forecasting second-quarter 2026 revenue of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion; expecting second-quarter EPS attributable to Intel of $0.08 and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Intel of $0.20.

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