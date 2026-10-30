Why Did Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Make Nasdaq Top Gainer List?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stock issues a news and trading alert for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI ).

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI ) makes the Nasdaq top gainers list today, currently trading at 0.8867 +0.4307 (+94.45%) on a volume of 162 million shares as of this report.

It looks like retail traders and promotions are pushing the stock following news.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional life sciences investor, as well as with new and existing institutional and accredited investors, for the purchase and sale of 5,208,333 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing 4,000 ordinary shares, at a purchase price of $0.48 per ADS, as well as a Series A warrant to purchase up to 5,208,333 ADSs at an exercise price of $0.48 per ADS, exercisable immediately with a term of two years, and a Series B warrant to purchase up to 5,208,333 ADSs at an exercise price of $0.55 per ADS, exercisable immediately with a term of five years.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immunology therapies. The company is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates licensed from the Max Planck Society and from PinCell S.r.l.

Scinai also owns Scinai Biopharma Services Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), providing development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Full News

Research biotech stocks at Investorideas

/BIS/stock_list

Join the Investorideas telegram discussion about biotech stocks

/membership/

About Investorideas – Where you find the best investing ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published/created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas for AI stocks

/Investors/Services

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for AI

/Advertise/

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter