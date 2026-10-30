Oil And Gas Stocks In Spotlight-ARC Resources Ltd (ARX-TSX) Soars On Shell Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including energy stocks, issues a trading and news alert for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX – TSX ).

ARC Resources is trending today on acquisition news as energy prices continue to make headlines. The stock is currently trading at $31.45 +5.68 (+22.04%) on a volume of over 10 million shares. The stock has a morning high of $31.99.

ARC Resources Ltd (ARX - TSX) announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Shell plc and Shell Canada Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, whereby Shell has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ARC in a cash and share transaction valued at approximately $22 billion, including assumed net debt.

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian (CAD$) unless otherwise specified.

HIGHLIGHTS

The $32.80 per share purchase price-payable 75 percent in ordinary shares of Shell ("Shell Shares") and 25 percent in cash-represents a 27 percent premium to ARC's April 24, 2026, closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Near-term liquidity to ARC shareholders in the form of cash with highly liquid Shell shares provides upside exposure to an integrated global energy platform.

The Agreement strengthens Shell's integrated gas business and creates a new platform for growth in Canada by adding long-duration, high-quality Montney resources.

Addition of ARC employees adds deep Montney expertise with a track record of operational excellence to complement Shell's strong culture and world-class organization.

Significant opportunities to unlock and accelerate LNG-related value through Shell's integrated natural gas value chain-scale, infrastructure footprint, and global reach underpin enhanced long-term profitability.

The transaction has received unanimous approval by ARC's Board of Directors (the "ARC Board"), which recommends ARC shareholders vote FOR the transaction at a special meeting expected to be held in July 2026.

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