UAE Opec Exit Forces Oil Into Fresh Uncertainty

Oil markets are absorbing a structural shock following the United Arab Emirates' decision to exit Opec after six decades, a break that strikes at the cohesion of a group long relied upon to shape global supply and pricing, affirms the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Short term, conflict risk remains dominant. Any sustained constraint through Hormuz keeps crude firmly supported, and a return toward $120 remains“entirely plausible” if tensions intensify or shipping flows are disrupted further.

Focus is shifting toward the structural implications for Opec's influence. The group's pricing power has long depended on a small number of members with spare capacity acting in coordination, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A divergence between those producers weakens that model.

Global oil consumption remains near record levels at more than 102 million barrels per day, supported by demand from major Asian economies and a continued recovery in aviation. Supply growth outside Opec has been inconsistent, leaving markets exposed to internal fractures among exporters.

The geopolitical dimension extends beyond energy markets.

The UAE's repositioning comes alongside closer financial engagement with the US.

President Trump has repeatedly criticised Opec's role in sustaining higher oil prices, and recent discussions around potential currency support arrangements between US and UAE authorities point to deeper strategic alignment.

Longer-term implications are tied to the trajectory of global energy demand and the economics of production. Low-cost producers with expansion capacity face increasing pressure to accelerate output while demand remains structurally high.

Markets are already responding across asset classes. Energy equities have moved higher alongside crude, while inflation expectations remain sensitive to prolonged oil strength given the direct pass-through to transport and industrial costs.

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