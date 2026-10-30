Hydrogen Exploration Stock Max Power (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Taps Tony Van Burgsteden As CFO

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a top rated investor news site for breaking mining stock news issues news for MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX: OTC: MAXXF: FRANKFURT: 89N).

The stock is trading slightly up on news, currently trading at $1.55.

MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) announced the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Tony Van Burgsteden as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company's leadership team as it advances toward commercial evaluation of its Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen platform. Mr. Van Burgsteden, who recently joined the MAX Power Board of Directors, is the former CFO of Saskatchewan-based Orano Canada, a major uranium mining and exploration company headquartered in Saskatoon. He is also the former VP of Finance at Federated Co-operatives Ltd., a large Western Canadian wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing, and administrative cooperative owned by over 160 independent local retail cooperative associations.

Mr. Van Burgsteden takes over from Mr. Ryan Cheung, who has served as MAX Power's Chief Financial Officer since June 2025.

Mr. Van Burgsteden, a CPA and CFA, serves on the boards of Saskatchewan Blue Cross and the Canadian Light Source, Canada's only synchrotron. He is also the past chair of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Van Burgsteden commented:“I'm elated to join the MAX Power team at such an exciting time with an opportunity to do something very significant for shareholders, the province, and the country. I'm impressed with the depth of talent and Ran's leadership to expand the energy ecosystem in Saskatchewan. This is a province that continually punches above its weight, and that's being demonstrated again by how we're leading the way in natural hydrogen."

Why This Matters to Investors

The appointment of Tony Van Burgsteden comes at a critical stage in MAX Power's evolution as the company advances from system confirmation toward commercial evaluation of Canada's first subsurface natural hydrogen system. With recent 3D seismic results defining a large potential scale at Lawson and third-party evaluation underway through globally recognized GLJ Ltd., the focus is increasingly shifting toward commercial development planning as MAX Power prepares to launch a major follow-up drill program at Lawson.

Mr. Van Burgsteden's background with Orano Canada and Federated Co-operatives brings deep experience in managing the financial parameters of large-scale resource operations and complex capital frameworks within Saskatchewan.

At a broader level, this addition strengthens MAX Power's ability to execute on a disciplined commercial pathway within an emerging global energy category. As the market embraces the opportunity presented by natural hydrogen and demand for clean, affordable, and reliable energy continues to grow, the combination of success at Lawson and experienced financial leadership positions the company to advance toward potential development with a strong foundation in governance, capital discipline, and regional expertise.

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