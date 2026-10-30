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Stablecoin Clarity Spikes Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN), Circle (NYSE: CRCL) And Crypto Stocks


Date: 2026-10-30 02:48:26

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks, issues, news, and trading for crypto stocks as Bitcoin (BTC ), sees $80,000 again. Bitcoin is currently trading at 80,014.00 +1,357.17.

The sector spiked this morning on news that Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) have reached a bipartisan compromise on stablecoin yield provisions in the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The agreement bans payouts that resemble traditional bank deposit interest while still permitting activity-based rewards.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: COIN ) is trading at $205.83 +14.58.

Coinbase offers competitive rewards on USD Coin (USDC) holdings, with rates typically around 3.50% to 4.1% APY, often reaching up to 4.5% for Coinbase One members. These rewards are paid weekly for holding USDC, with no lock-up periods, allowing users to trade or withdraw at any time.

Circle Internet Group(NYSE: CRCL ) is trading at $117.32 +17.63, gaining over 17%.

Circle (NYSE: CRC L) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation.

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