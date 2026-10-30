Silver North Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey At Haldane, YT Retains Full Ownership Of Tim Property

Silver North Resources (TSXV:SNAG, OTCQB:TARSF) has completed the SkyTEM312 airborne geophysical survey it started three weeks ago at Haldane, its flagship silver project located in the Yukon territory's historical Keno Silver District.

The survey consisted of 100-meter spaced flight lines with 1,000-meter spaced tie lines for a total of 944 line-kilometers of survey, collecting both magnetics and time domain electromagnetic data.

The purpose of the survey was to aid detailed drill hole targeting by refining the underlying geology, as well as helping define Haldane's complex structural architecture, the company stated on April 9.

“We eagerly anticipate the receipt of the final data from this survey so we can incorporate it into our 2026 program planning,” said President and CEO Jason Weber in the April 29 news release.“With much of the drillhole location planning well underway, we anticipate that the data collected will aid in prioritizing the order in which we carry out this year's program as well as revealing new target areas for follow-up work.”

The road-accessible, 8,579-hectare Haldane property is 25 km west of Keno City, YT, adjacent to Hecla Mining's producing Keno Hill silver mine. Haldane hosts several occurrences of silver-lead-zinc-bearing quartz siderite veins resembling the veins being mined at Keno Hill.

SNAG completed its 2025 drill program in mid-November at Haldane.

Highlighted results included 3.2 meters averaging 2,014 g/t silver, 1.72 g/t gold, 4.73% lead and 1.1% zinc in hole HLD25-31, within a larger 13.15-meter intersection of 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead and 0.98% zinc from 249.9 meters down hole. HLD25-31 was the best hole drilled in the property's history.

Another sub-interval starting at 256.1m averaged 1,112 g/t silver, 4.61 g/t gold, 7.11% lead and 1.51% zinc over 1.25m.

On Dec. 10 an additional two holes were released. With five holes reported, the Main Fault has been extended to 100 meters on strike and 150m down dip in drilling and 300m down dip from surface.

Silver North's geological theory was proven on its first hole, with consistent high-grade silver combined with significantly higher gold concentrations than seen anywhere else on the property.

The high silver grades indicate that Haldane is a pure silver play - a rarity in silver exploration, with most silver found as a byproduct of lead-zinc or gold. For example, hole HLD25-31 contained 81% silver, 12% gold, 5% lead and 2% zinc (by value).

CEO Jason Weber recently told me two drill rigs will be going all summer for a 5-7,000-meter drill program focused on the Main Fault. The company is cashed up with CAD$11.6 million in gross proceeds from a brokered LIFE private placement.

Under the Spotlight – Jason Weber CEO, Silver North

Silver North's drill results set the table for bigger 2026 drill program - Richard Mills

Tim property

Silver North has been working with partner Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to develop the Tim property, located on the Yukon side of the Yukon-British Columbia border.

Tim consists of 72 mineral claims located 72 km west of Watson Lake, Yukon and 19 km northeast of Coeur's Silvertip deposit. The property is accessible by road via a spur off the Silvertip mine access road, which connects to the Alaska Highway.



At Tim, Silver North had an option agreement with Coeur by which Coeur could earn 80% ownership in the project by spending $3.5 million on exploration over five years, making $575,000 cash payments and completing a feasibility study within eight years.

In 2024, Coeur completed a six hole, 2,250-meter drill program at Tim. Coeur's geological observations in drilling, including several key characteristics of CRD deposits, were noted in drill core, indicating that Tim may be host to a productive CRD system similar to that at Silvertip.

However, Silver North has just received written notice that Coeur intends to terminate the Tim property option agreement as of May 24, 2026 - reflecting Coeur's renewed focus on its Silvertip mine.

“On behalf of Silver North, I would like to thank Coeur and the Coeur Silvertip team for the high quality of work that was conducted at Tim, and we wish them the best in their progress at Silvertip,” Weber said in the April 29 news release.“Coeur's work led to the identification that a CRD mineralizing system had been active at Tim, and we feel that there remains excellent potential to find economic concentrations of mineralization. We believe that with the upcoming airborne geophysical survey at our adjacent Veronica Property, we can amalgamate our exploration approach for the two properties.”

Coeur completed 2,250 meters of drilling in six holes in 2024, largely testing the Wolf Fault along approximately 1,000 meters of strike length within prospective stratigraphy. Drilling targeted structurally hosted“chimney-style” mineralization potentially hosted within the Wolf Fault and splays of it, as well as stratigraphically controlled“manto” mineralization along conductive stratigraphic horizons.

Management believes that the Tim property and the company's adjacent Veronica property are highly prospective for Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD)-style mineralization.

CRD

Veronica property

In May 2024, Silver North announced an option agreement with the three prospectors who own the GDR Project.

Under the terms, Silver North will make a series of cash payments totaling $102,000 over four years, and staged share payments totaling 1,560,000 shares over four years, to earn a 100% interest in the project. The deal is subject to a net smelter return (NSR) royalty of 2.4% - 0.9% of which can be purchased for $2 million.

One of the GDR properties, Veronica, has a multi-element soil anomaly defined over a 450 by 450m area that is open to the east, with values ranging from 0.3-31.1 parts per million (ppm) silver, 60-3,100 ppm lead, and 50-612 ppm zinc. This new anomaly has not been trenched, drilled or explained by prospecting, and presents a compelling target for exploration follow-up. Limestone and quartzite outcrop in the area.

Coeur's 2024 program successfully confirmed the presence of a CRD style system at Tim and permissive host rocks such as the Rosella Formation Limestones, which in the vicinity of the Wolf Fault, are overlain by phyllite and argillite of the Kechika group, providing a promising environment for deposit formation. Trenching at the Wolf Fault yielded high grade silver mineralization including 468.1 g/t silver and 21.1% lead over 4.0 meters.

The presence of a CRD system is evidenced by diagnostic features noted at Silvertip and elsewhere in the world including fugitive calcite veining that fluoresces in UV light (displaying the classic“barbeque” pink and orange fluorescence), re-crystallization of the host limestones, disseminated pyrite - sphalerite and galena sulfide and derived oxide mineralization, and massive pyrrhotite with scheelite mineralization - an important tungsten-bearing mineral.

The best drill intercept from the 2024 program returned 3.39m of 52.8 g/t silver, 0.28 g/t gold, 0.11% lead and 0.27% zinc within the Wolf Fault, or a significant splay of it.

A 2025 program at Veronica identified silver mineralization in float (2,860 g/t silver) and in outcrop that resembles CRD-style mineralization.

Management's next steps are to incorporate the data from Coeur's work and data from Silver North's programs, including an upcoming airborne survey at Veronica, to derive vectors to target drilling based on the combined datasets.

Conclusion

SNAG is cashed up from a CAD$11.6 million private placement.

2026 catalysts include up to 7,000 meters of drilling at Haldane, focused on the Main Fault; the receipt of data from the 944 line-kilometer geophysical survey at Haldane; and the upcoming airborne survey at Veronica.

The fact that Tim and Veronica both display characteristics of CRD systems is consequential.

CRDs are large orebodies that extend over long distances, and they typically have mine lives lasting for decades, containing significant amounts of metals, including copper, gold, silver, lead, manganese and zinc. They are especially important for mining because of their large scale and high grades, containing between 10 and 150 million tons of economically mineable minerals. Moreover, they can be closely related and proximal to large porphyry systems.

Silver North Resources

TSXV:SNAG, OTCQB:TARSF

Cdn$0.28 2026.04.30

Shares Outstanding 105.9m

Market Cap Cdn$29.6m

SNAG website

Richard (Rick) Mills

aheadoftheherd

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