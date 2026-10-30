2026 Sees Surge For Fuel Cell Stocks Investorideas

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including hydrogen and fuel cell stocks issues a snapshot of the some of the stocks making significant gains in 2026.

Fuel cell stocks are surging in 2026, propelled by the urgent high-density power demands of AI data centers and severe grid interconnection bottlenecks. The sector is rapidly transitioning from a long-term concept to a practical, near-term solution for reliable on-site baseload power - driving triple-digit gains in several stocks over the past year.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE ) is currently trading at $290.28 1.64 (+0.57%) with a 52 week range of 16.05 - 302.99,The stock has been a notable performer in 2026, surging following a massive Q1 2026 earnings beat where revenue and EPS far exceeded analyst expectations, often cited as a leader in the sector.

Bloom Energy empowers enterprises to meet soaring energy demands and responsibly take charge of their power needs. The company's solid oxide fuel cell systems provide ultra-resilient, highly scalable onsite electricity for Fortune 500 customers around the world, including data centers, semiconductor manufacturing, large utilities, and other commercial and industrial sectors.

FuelCell Energy (Nasdaq: FCEL ) has also had a major rally, with shares up over 190% over the past year as of late April 2026, driven by its pivot toward data center deployments and a rising commercial pipeline. The stock is currently trading at 13.70 +0.68 (+5.22%) on volume of over 5.6 Million shares.

Ballard Power Systems (Nasdaq: BLDP ) (TSX: BLDP), a leader in PEM fuel cells for heavy-duty transportation, it has shown significant gains, with reports of a 143% surge in an eight-month period, driven by improved execution in buses, trucks, and rail.

Ballard shares are rallying today, currently trading at 3.9750 +0.6850 (+20.82%) on earnings news.

Highlights (comparisons are to Q1 2025):

Revenue of $19.4 million, up 26% year over year (“YoY”). 14% gross margin a 37-point improvement from Q1 2025. 36% reductions in Total Operating Expenses2. Q1 ended with $516.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Positive momentum in bus market with New Flyer commercial agreement and strong traction with European OEM's

Research Fuel cell and hydrogen stocks at Investorideas

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