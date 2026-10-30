Why Investors Are Watching West Point Gold's (TSXV: WPG) District-Scale Bet On America's Walker Lane Trend

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks issues a snapshot looking at mining stocks with district-scale resources in the US, featuring West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG;OTCQB: WPGCF ), a company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA.

West Point Gold's flagship Gold Chain project is located in Arizona's prolific Oatman District and hosts several high-potential targets. The company also holds three strategic projects in Nevada, highlighted by the Jefferson Canyon Project in partnership with Kinross Gold(TSX: K;NYSE: KGC ), a major producer with significant operations in the Walker Lane Trend.

The Walker Lane Trend is renowned for its extremely high-grade gold pockets and shallow targets. Because the system is geologically young, the gold has neither been buried deep nor eroded away. It also offers excellent discovery potential - complex faulting creates numerous traps, enabling a single district to host dozens of separate high-grade deposits.

Another well-known mining stock, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL ) is focusing on the Aurora Project, the highest-grade historic producer in the Walker Lane.

West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF), ranked 35th overall in the 2026 TSX Venture 50, has released a series of positive updates on its flagship Gold Chain Project.

April 28th the company announced step-out drill results from the high-grade Northeast (“NE”) Tyro Zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. Grades continue to remain strong as evidenced in hole GC26-140, where an 18.3 metre (“m”) interval grading 6.05 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) was returned. Holes reported herein represent step-outs of up to 140m to the northeast of previously reported results. High-grade mineralization intersected has now increased the volume of mineralization by adding over 100m along strike and 100m to depth. The high-grade NE Tyro Zone has a strike extent of over 400m and projects to greater than 300m depth while still remaining open in all directions. To date, 17,536m of the ongoing drill program at the Gold Chain project has been completed. Results are pending from the Tyro Main Zone, NE Tyro, Bull 8 and Black Dyke targets, representing 29 holes (5,424m).

Strike length of the high-grade zone at NE Tyro extended to 400m of strike length (Figure 1) with significant (i.e. 7.83 g/t Au) values up to 300m below the surface. Hole GC26-140 returned 18.3m (approximately 17.5m true width) of 6.05 g/t Au from 181.4m to 199.6m beneath a broad sand-filled wash between the NE Tyro zone and the Frisco Mine fault, a bounding structure of the Frisco Graben target. Hole GC26-151 returned 35.1m of 2.23 g/t Au from 167.6m to 202.7m, about 75m northeast of GC26-140 and about 150m below surface alluvium. Currently, all three rigs (2 RC, 1 core) are drilling across the Tyro Main and NE Tyro targets, increasing West Point Gold's understanding of the Tyro deposit along strike, at depth and internally.

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April 23rd, West Point Gold announced drill results from the Tyro Main Zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. All the holes drilled intersected significant gold mineralization highlighted by 22.9 metres (“m”) at 3.11 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”). Results reported in the release are from seven reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes (1,419m), part of the recently expanded 20,000m drill program. These holes were drilled into the southern portion of the Tyro Main Zone and further confirm our interpretation of grades and structural controls within the zone. To date, 16,504m of the ongoing drill program at the Gold Chain project has been completed, with assays released for 1,419m of drilling. Results are pending from the Tyro Main Zone, NE Tyro, Bull 8 and Black Dyke targets, representing 24 holes (4,087m).

Hole GC26-116 returned 22.9m of 3.11 g/t Au from 102.1m to 125.0m. Hole GC26-120 returned 9.1m of 2.57 g/t Au from 125.0m to 134.1m, expanding gold mineralization to the north and to depth. Hole GC26-125 returned 184.4m of 1.00 g/t Au from the surface and included 10.7m of 8.11 g/t Au from 96.0 to 106.7m and 35.1m of 1.31 g/t Au from 106.7 to 141.7m. This hole was drilled nearly parallel to the vein system's strike to confirm that gold mineralization in this portion of the Tyro Main Zone is composed of several en-echelon zones of greater quartz vein density.

Currently, all three rigs (2 RC, 1 core) are drilling across the Tyro Main and NE Tyro targets, increasing West Point Gold's understanding of the Tyro deposit along strike, at depth and internally.

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April 22nd, West Point Gold announced positive results from a Phase 2 metallurgical testing program completed by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates (“KCA”) for the Tyro Main Zone at the Company's Gold Chain Project located in Arizona. Recoveries on average ranged from 87% to 92% for milled material, 39% to 68% for HPGR Crushed material and 39% to 69% for conventionally crushed material. Results confirm that gold from the Tyro Main Zone should be recoverable by conventional means (heap leach or mill) and that further optimization has the potential to improve recoveries with both potential processing methods.

Gold recoveries up to 92% from material milled to 0.075mm. Gold recoveries up to 69% from material crushed to 1.7mm. Testing reported modest sodium cyanide and lime consumption. Results continue to demonstrate that crush or grind size is key to improving recovery. Low correlation between grade and recovery. Recoveries were similar across all zones. Results suggest that further optimization work on residence time and grind size could improve recoveries.

Gold extractions for the 0.075mm milled bottle rolls ranged from 87% to 92% after 96 hours of leaching, based on calculated heads ranging from 0.511 to 8.643 g/t Au. Silver extractions ranged from 55% to 83% based on calculated head grades ranging from 1.43 to 36.99 g/t Ag. The sodium cyanide consumptions ranged from 0.52 to 2.59 kg/t. Hydrated lime additions ranged from 0.50 to 0.65 kg/t.

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Other US-based stocks with a similar focus on district-scale exploration in the US include Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG ) with a focus on acquiring and developing precious metal projects in Nevada and Oregon. The Company holds a 100% interest in approximately 50,000 acres across three projects: Grassy Mountain, Sleeper, and Bald Peak.

Sleeper is a past-producing, early-stage development project in Humboldt County, northern Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions, with a large, highly prospective land position. Bald Peak is an early-stage exploration project in Mineral County, Nevada.

On April 9th, Paramount Gold announced that it commenced an Initial Assessment ("IA") under the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission S-K 1300, for its 100%-owned Sleeper Gold Project, a past-producing high grade-gold mine located Humboldt County, northern Nevada.

From the news:

The IA will be prepared in accordance with applicable US regulatory standards and will evaluate the project's economic potential.

The assessment is intended to examine a potentially lower-cost, staged development approach focused on heap-leachable material only, including approximately 54 million tons of material of economic interest. This includes surface material from previously unevaluated waste dumps, as well as oxide and mixed in-situ mineralization amenable to heap leaching. This approach has the potential to support an accelerated path to cash flow and enhance overall project economics, building on prior assessments that focused primarily on in-situ resources. It is also expected to contribute to development planning and the evaluation of potential future expansion opportunities.

Rachel Goldman, Chief Executive Officer of Paramount, stated,“Following our internal review, we believe substantial historic data supports an initial assessment of a heap-leach-only operation at Sleeper, and we are now progressing the evaluation of development options. Sleeper is a large, past-producing asset in a well-established mining jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, and in the current gold price environment, we see a compelling opportunity to unlock value. Focusing on the oxidized and transitional material is a logical first step to define the project's development potential and guide the next phase of work.”

Betting on Alaska, US GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ: USGO ) is advancing the district-scale Whistler Gold-Copper Project.

On April 20th, the company announced that it commenced activities on its planned exploration program.

Highlights:

Executing Growth Strategy: The 2026 Program will comprise diamond core drilling targeting several high-priority near-deposit potential upside opportunities and new targets within the Whistler – Raintree area. The objective is to develop a pipeline of discoveries that will underpin growth opportunities for the Project.

Mobilization Underway: The Company has recently completed pre-mobilization of critical equipment and consumables to the Project. This proactive staging positions the exploration team to commence summer exploration activities and drilling as soon as conditions allow.

Building on Strong Economic Foundation: The exploration strategy complements the strong Whistler economics and rapid payback demonstrated in the recently announced Whistler initial economic assessment ("PEA").

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Aaron Paterson, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +1 (778) 358-6173

Email:...

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Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and the proposed Offering. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's private placement, future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More info on West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF):

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