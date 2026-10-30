Gold Discovery Hits Phase 1 Drilling - Arizona Eagle Mining (TSXV: AZEM) Expands Mccabe

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including gold and silver stocks, issues a news and trading alert forArizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM ).

The stock is trading up this morning, currently at $1.40 as gold prices rise and the company issues drill results.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,169-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centered on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on the exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own Core Nickel's land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

Arizona Eagle announced initial results from the first three holes of its fully funded Phase 1 drill program (the "Phase 1 Drill Program") on the highly prospective Eagle Project, located in the historic and prolific McCabe gold-silver district in Arizona. The Phase 1 Drill Program's objective is to target multiple northeasterly-striking, steeply dipping sulfide-bearing quartz veins that may extend beyond the Historic Resource of approximately 880,000 ounces of gold at 11.7 g/t at McCabe (the "Historic Resource"). These initial drill holes targeted the potential to the northeast outside of the Historic Resource and have successfully confirmed the presence of significant, high-grade mineralization that remains open for expansion, extending the mineralized strike by about 50 meters beyond the approximate 750-meter strike of the Historic Resource.

Kevin Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Eagle, commented:

Eagle 26-01 (angled hole drilled to 536 meters) intersected four separate sulfide-bearing quartz veins between 355.7 and 447.6 meters in a previously unmined area. These veins reached up to 1.5 meters in width and returned assays as high as 5.09 g/t Au and 16.35 g/t Ag, demonstrating that substantial gold and silver mineralization still exists within and around the historic workings. Arizona Eagle is planning future drill holes to test for extensions of mineralization beyond the historic mining in this area. Eagle 26-02 (angled hole drilled to 468 meters) successfully tested the northeast extension beyond an interpreted fault offset where historic mining stopped. This hole intersected a robust 4.2-meter-wide sulfide-rich quartz vein (pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and arsenopyrite) assaying 5.73 g/t Au and 5.90 g/t Ag, including a higher-grade section of 0.8 meters at 11.35 g/t Au and 11.15 g/t Ag. Eagle 26-02A (a short branch hole) extended the zone an additional 10 meters to the northeast, intersecting a 1.7-meter-wide sulfide-bearing quartz vein that returned 1.16 g/t Au and 7.35 g/t Ag.

Highlights from the first three drill holes:

These positive intercepts are very encouraging as they confirm that the McCabe gold-silver zone continues well beyond the historic mining limit and remains open to the northeast, presenting excellent potential for further expansion. Holes 3, 4, 5, and 6 were drilled to test the northeast extension toward the Eagle Silver Project, located approximately one kilometer to the northeast on the same structural corridor. Assays for these holes are pending. Hole 7, approximately 400 meters southwest of the McCabe Historic Resource, is designed to test extensions along strike to the southwest.

Full News

About Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,169-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centred on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on the exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own Core Nickel's land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde Smith, PhD, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Further Information

For further information on Arizona Eagle, please contact:

Arizona Copper and Gold Ltd.

Kevin Reid

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email:...

Also find Arizona Copper and Gold online:

/CO/AEM/

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Watch the video: Historic High-Grade Gold Revival: Arizona Eagle Commences Drilling at McCabe Mine

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

/Gold_Stocks/Stocks_List

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

/Resources/Newsletter

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks