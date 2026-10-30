The Market Just Drew Its Battle Lines - Now Comes The Real Test

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Gold Price Analysis article from Anna Radomska.

The market is starting to reveal where its real strength - and real weakness - actually sits.

After several sessions filled with failed breakdowns, reclaimed gaps, and aggressive counterattacks from both sides, the metals market is entering a much more technical phase. The“easy” directional moves are behind us for now, and what happens next will likely be decided around a handful of key levels that are acting like magnets for price.



U.S. Dollar Index (DX.F)

The first thing that immediately stands out on the chart is yesterday's island reversal - a bearish formation that invited sellers back onto the field and triggered yet another test of the key short-term support zone (97.56-97.82) based on the bullish gap from early March.

But here's the important part: despite the pressure, that support held once again.

And not just barely. The market defended the zone for another session, showing traders that this area still matters and that was enough to bring buyers back in for a counterattack.

By the end of the day, the price managed to close back above the upper edge of the gap. Still, the bearish message from the candlestick formation hasn't disappeared. It's still hanging over the market like a warning sign.

That's why today's session matters so much.

We're seeing another attack on support right now, and today's close could tell us who's really in control:

Will bulls step in once again to defend their key ally?

Or will bears finally break the floor beneath them?

And this is where traders should pay extra attention.

If that bullish gap gets fully closed - especially with daily Stochastics already flashing a fresh sell signal - the first downside target for bears becomes the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 97.36 or even the next support zone between 96.82 and 97.02.

Key Levels to Watch:

Supports: 97.56-97.82 (green support zone) / 97.36 / 96.82-97.02

Resistances: 98.20-98.31 / 98.75-99.68 / 100

Gold (GC.F)

Let's start with the quote from Tuesday:

“(...) Bullish scenario:

If buyers manage to break above 4595, the path opens toward the previously mentioned resistance zone - roughly around 4680. But getting there is one thing... winning the battle in that area is a completely different story. That's where the real test begins: can buyers actually invalidate the island reversal and the earlier breakdown under 4686? (...)”

From today's perspective, we see that bulls handled business almost flawlessly.

Not only did price reach our upside target ( big congrats to everyone who followed the bullish scenario and locked in profits ), but buyers also managed to close the session back above the earlier island reversal formation, effectively neutralizing its bearish implications.

And that's a pretty big deal technically.

On top of that, yesterday's session finished above the previously broken 4686 resistance level, which means we now have an invalidation of the earlier breakdown.

In simple terms? The market trapped late bears and shifted momentum back toward the buyers.

This combination of bullish technical factors, together with fresh daily buy signals from the indicators, led to the creation of a new bullish gap today between 4694 and 4700, which now acts as the nearest support zone.



Palladium (PA.F)

Palladium looks noticeably less bullish compared to the other metals.

Right now, the market is clearly struggling to break out of the orange consolidation range -most likely because of the nearby red resistance line sitting just overhead.

That's why, in our view, the path higher remains blocked unless we see a daily close not only above the top of the consolidation, but also above that resistance line itself.

Until that happens, traders should be prepared for more sideways movement inside the formation.

And if bulls start losing momentum?

A retest of the support zone based on the bullish gap from May 5 between 1481 and 1494 becomes a very realistic possibility.

Key Levels to Watch:

Supports: 1481-1494

Resistances: 1557 / 1600

Today's Takeaway

If there's one thing newer traders should take away from today's Lab, it's this: don't focus only on direction. Focus on reaction.

A lot of people look at charts and immediately ask:“Is it bullish or bearish?” But experienced traders usually ask a different question first:“How is price reacting around key levels?” because that's where the real information lives.

For Dollar:

daily close below the gap -> increases probability of continuation toward 97.35 and 96.82-97.02 successful defense of support -> could slow down metals and trigger very short-term bounce in the U.S. dollar

Watch the March bullish gap closely:Island reversal remains bearish unless bulls reclaim momentum fast If you're trading metals today: keep one eye on the dollar because a confirmed breakdown here could become fuel for gold and silver continuation.



For Palladium:

No confirmed breakout yet = no confirmation for continuation higher Watch upper edge of the orange consolidation + nearby red resistance line Daily close above both levels -> opens room for stronger bullish move Failure to break higher -> increases probability of continued sideways trading or retest of 1481-1494 support

For now, palladium remains the weakest-looking metal in the group, therefore, patience matters here more than prediction.

Quick heads-up: if you're watching Silver and Platinum as well, I went a step further in today's analysis for my Premium readers and broke it down in detail, including the levels that could define the next move (+ all key levels + scenarios for Gold ). If you don't want to miss it while it's being built - not after it's already happened - you can test Premium Lab Notes for 7 days for free here:

Premium Access: Anna's Trading Lab

Stay patient, respect the levels, and let confirmation lead the way.

Anna

Check out theExploring Mining podcast at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Latest episode:

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas:

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Mining stocks -Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast and content services at Investorideas

Investors/Services

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube



Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411

Gold-MiningStocks - investing ideas in gold and mining stocksLike Gold Stocks? View ourGold / Mining Stocks Directory

Get News on Mining Stocks