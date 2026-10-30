AI Cloud Boom: IREN (Nasdaq: IREN) Secures $3.4 Billion Infrastructure Deal With NVIDIA

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ).

The stock is trending following news of a massive contract with NVIDIA, currently trading at 61.03 +4.19, gaining over 7% on a volume of over 53 Million shares.

IREN is a vertically integrated AI cloud provider, delivering large-scale data centers and GPU clusters for AI training and inference. IREN's platform is underpinned by its expansive portfolio of grid-connected land and power in renewable-rich regions across North America, Europe, and APAC.

Investors are excited about the sector as major hyperscalers and enterprise AI model builders are aggressively locking in multi-year contracts for cloud capacity and server infrastructure. Akamai Technologies recently announced a massive $1.8 billion infrastructure deal with a leading frontier AI model provider.

IREN today announced it has signed a five-year AI infrastructure cloud services contract with NVIDIA.

Under the agreement, IREN will provide NVIDIA with access to managed GPU cloud services for its internal AI and research workloads, including orchestration and cluster management software in collaboration with Mirantis.

The agreement will be serviced by air-cooled Blackwell platform systems to be deployed within approximately 60 MW of IREN's existing data centers at its Childress, Texas campus.

The total value of the five-year contract is approximately $3.4 billion.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of IREN, commented:

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