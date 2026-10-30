MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( href="" class="link" target="_blank" rel="noopener" >investorideas newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining stocks issues UK market commentary from deVere Group.

Gilt markets appear to be pricing in the exit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from deVere Group's

The move drags UK long-term debt back into territory last seen in 1998, a period of markedly different economic conditions, but one that now serves as a reference point for how far sentiment in sovereign markets can shift when confidence weakens.

The Prime Minister is holding a cabinet meeting this morning as more than 80 of his MPs have reportedly demanded his resignation.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, says the market is increasingly linking UK debt pricing to political continuity at the very top of government.

He adds that the Chancellor's fiscal credibility framework, centred on strict rules around borrowing and day-to-day spending discipline, is also being stress-tested by higher yields and rising debt servicing costs.

Pressure within the governing party has intensified, while senior cabinet figures are said to be privately discussing transition scenarios. Markets are watching these developments closely because they directly affect perceptions of policy stability.

The deVere CEO draws a direct comparison with the Liz Truss 'mini budget' episode in 2022, when UK gilt markets experienced a violent repricing after concerns over fiscal credibility and policy direction triggered a rapid sell-off in long-dated debt.

He says the phrase increasingly circulating in institutional circles is the risk that markets begin to price a "Starmer transition scenario" rather than a stable multi-year policy framework.

The sell-off has been amplified by a broader macro backdrop.

Rising oil prices have reintroduced inflation risk into the UK outlook, complicating Bank of England policy expectations and reinforcing the view that interest rates may remain higher for longer than previously assumed. This dynamic is particularly damaging for long-duration government debt.

Gilts at the 20- and 30-year maturities are most exposed, with yields moving sharply higher in recent sessions as traders reassess both inflation persistence and political stability risk.

Nigel Green says the implications extend far beyond government borrowing costs.

He warns that markets are now entering a phase where political headlines carry direct financial consequences.

For investors, the central issue is no longer whether UK debt is affordable, but whether it is predictable.

He concludes that markets are now focused on a single variable above all others: stability at the top of government.

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