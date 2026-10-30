From AI Orders To Shareholder Returns: Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO) Beats Big On Top/Bottom Line
The stock is trending following third quarter results and is currently trading at $116.12 +14.25 (+13.99%).
Cisco Systems reported third quarter results for the period ended April 25, 2026. Cisco reported third quarter revenue of $15.8 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.4 billion or $0.85 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $4.2 billion or $1.06 per share.
News Summary:
- Double-digit top and bottom-line growth exceeding the high end of our guidance Record revenue of $15.8 billion, up 12% year over year; GAAP EPS of $0.85, up 37% year over year; and non-GAAP EPS of $1.06, up 10% year over year GAAP gross margin of 63.6% and non-GAAP gross margin of 66.0%; GAAP operating margin of 25.0% and non-GAAP operating margin of 34.2%, demonstrating strong execution and operational efficiencies Broad-based, record high demand for Cisco technology Total product orders up 35% year over year; up 19% excluding hyperscalers Growth in networking product orders accelerated to more than 50% year over year Significant momentum and raised expectations for AI infrastructure from hyperscalers $5.3 billion of orders taken year to date; raising expected FY26 orders to $9 billion, up from $5 billion Raising expected FY26 revenue to $4 billion, up from $3 billion Major multi-year, multi-billion-dollar campus networking refresh cycle underway Campus networking orders grew greater than 25% year over year, with the next-generation portfolio ramping faster than prior product launches Data center switching orders grew greater than 40% year over year
- Revenue: $15.8 billion, up 12% year over year Earnings per Q4 FY 2026 Guidance:
- Revenue: $16.7 billion to $16.9 billion Earnings per FY 2026 Guidance:
- Revenue: $62.8 billion to $63.0 billion Earnings per
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