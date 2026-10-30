Investorideas a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including renewable energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN ) (TSX: BN).

Throughout 2025 and early 2026, opposition Conservatives criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney regarding his past role in moving Brookfield Asset Management's headquarters to New York and his retained stock options in the firm.

According tosources, "Before entering politics, Mark Carney was VP at Brookfield Asset Management for approximately 5 years. His title: Head of Transition Investing, overseeing a platform of more than $100 billion. Upon departure in January 2025, he held $6.8 million USD in Brookfield stock options, according to Brookfield's SEC 10-K filing as of December 31, 2024."

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) (TSX: BN) just reported first quarter results and the stock is gaining in today's trading. Brookfield is currently trading at 48.46 +3.37 (+7.47%) on the NYSE, with a 52 week range of $37.54 - 49.57.

News:

Distributable Earnings increased to $1.6 billion Over $1 Billion of BN and BAM Shares Repurchased in Volatility of Markets to Date in 2026

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) announced strong financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

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