Texas Triangle Goes Hyperscale: How DFW, Abilene, and the Stargate Buildout Are Redrawing the US Industrial Gas Map

Northern Virginia is still the largest data center market in the world. But Northern Virginia is also a market that, by most credible measures, has run out of usable runway. Grid congestion, multi-year utility queues, and local political resistance have stalled new large-scale projects there, and the hyperscalers have voted with their cheques. They have come to Texas.

Dallas-Fort Worth is now the second-largest data center market in North America. Abilene, a city most investors could not have placed on a map two years ago, is now home to the operational flagship of the $500 billion Stargate project, an OpenAI-Oracle-SoftBank consortium that has reset the meaning of "scale" in AI infrastructure. Together with Samsung's Taylor semiconductor fab, Texas Instruments' Sherman expansion, and a half-dozen other megaprojects, Texas has quietly become the center of gravity for the entire US AI buildout.

For investors, this is not just an AI infrastructure story. It is an industrial gas story, an electricity story, a real estate story, and, for anyone trying to source nitrogen, oxygen, argon, or specialty gases in the state, a structural supply-chain story. Here is what the map actually looks like, and what it means.

The Scale of What Is Happening in Texas

Start with Dallas-Fort Worth. According to CBRE's H2 2025 market data, DFW has roughly 1 gigawatt of operational data center capacity, with another 700 megawatts under construction, and that under-construction space is 94.5% preleased before it is even finished. An additional 3 gigawatts of greenfield development is planned. Mordor Intelligence projects the Dallas market alone will hit 2.55 GW by 2031, and that is just the colocation segment.

Oncor, the dominant DFW utility, raised its five-year capital plan from $1.2 billion a decade ago to $36 billion in 2025, almost entirely to support large commercial and industrial loads entering its service territory. The utility's interconnection queue for commercial/industrial customers exceeded 137,000 megawatts at the end of 2024, a roughly 250% year-over-year increase. That is not a typo. The state's data center demand is climbing faster than the grid can be physically rebuilt.

Then there is Stargate. The flagship Abilene campus, developed by Crusoe on Lancium's Clean Campus, will reach 1.2 GW at full buildout with eight half-million-square-foot buildings deploying more than 450,000 Nvidia GB200 GPUs under a 15-year lease. Two buildings are already operational; the remaining six are scheduled for mid-2026. Power is supplied by an on-site natural gas microgrid plus grid power, including local wind. Just across the county line in Shackelford County, Vantage is building a second 1,200-acre, 10-building campus for Stargate, with its own natural gas microgrid. A third Texas Stargate site is under construction in Milam County.

Add Samsung's Taylor fab, TI's Sherman expansion, Globitech, and a wave of CHIPS Act-funded specialty foundry projects, and you have something genuinely unprecedented: a single US state hosting the simultaneous buildout of the largest AI training infrastructure in historyandsome of the largest new semiconductor fabs in the Western Hemisphere.

Every one of these facilities, without exception, runs on industrial gas. The question is no longer whether the demand exists. It is whether the supply chain can keep up.

Why This Is an Industrial Gas Story, Not Just an AI Story

Data centers and semiconductor fabs are extraordinarily nitrogen-intensive operations, but for completely different reasons that compound rather than overlap.

In data centers, nitrogen plays four distinct roles: fire suppression (FM-200 and Inergen-class systems), inerting of battery rooms and UPS infrastructure, purging of electrical switchgear, and, increasingly, as GPU thermal design power climbs above 700W per chip as a component in two-phase immersion cooling and cryogenic burn-in testing. A single hyperscale facility at 200 megawatts of IT load can consume more nitrogen annually than a mid-sized food processing plant.

In semiconductor fabrication, the consumption profile is an order of magnitude larger. Modern fabs operate on dedicated, on-site air separation units (ASUs) built by Linde, Air Liquide, or Air Products under 15-to-20-year supply contracts. Ultra-high-purity nitrogen (6N - 99.9999%) is used continuously for wafer transport, process chamber purging, controlled atmospheres, and as a carrier gas in deposition. Critically, AI chip complexity isincreasingnitrogen consumption per wafer, not decreasing it. Each step down in the process node from 3nm to 2nm and the chiplet packaging that goes with it means more process steps, longer purge cycles, and tighter purity specifications.

Linde's recent $200 million expansion of its Taiwan specialty gas facility, a 40% increase in capacity for nitrogen trifluoride and tungsten hexafluoride production, is a direct response to this trend. The same logic is playing out in Texas. Every new fab announcement creates a multi-decade industrial gas commitment that gets locked in before the building is built.

The Texas Advantage

Texas has structural advantages that explain why this is happening here rather than elsewhere. ERCOT, the state's grid operator, runs an energy-only market that historically delivers some of the cheapest industrial electricity in the United States. Air separation is one of the most electricity-intensive industrial processes on Earth, roughly 0.3-0.4 kWh per cubic meter of nitrogen, which means ASU operators can produce nitrogen in Texas at lower marginal cost than almost anywhere else in the country. Add the JETI Act property tax abatements, business-friendly permitting, and Texas's central national distribution geography, and you have an environment where industrial gas majors have been concentrating ASU capacity for years.

That advantage has now become a constraint. With Stargate Abilene, DFW hyperscalers, Samsung Taylor, TI Sherman, and the Permian Basin all pulling on Texas-based industrial gas supply simultaneously, the merchant market, the segment serving everyoneother thanthe on-site contracted megaprojects, is feeling allocation pressure for the first time in a decade.

This is where the investor and operator lenses diverge sharply. For the four global majors (Linde, Air Liquide, Air Products, Messer), Texas is one of the most attractive demand environments in their global portfolio: long-duration contracts, high-credit-quality counterparties, and the ability to pass through power costs. For mid-market industrial buyers in the state, food processors, electronics assembly operations, oilfield services, laboratory and research facilities, fabrication shops, and beverage producers, the question of supply reliability has moved from "taken for granted" to "actively managed."

Independent Texas-based distributors, includingSouthwest Gases, a nitrogen supplier serving major Texas cities, increasingly act as the allocation buffer for buyers who do not have the volume to lock in their own on-site ASU but who cannot afford to lose supply continuity.

The Investor Lens: What Texas's AI Buildout Means for Industrial Gas Equities

Three things matter from here for anyone holding industrial gas majors as an AI-adjacent play.

First, on-site contract disclosures. Linde's 2024 sales of $33 billion already lean heavily on electronics and on-site segments. As Stargate sites and Texas fabs sign multi-decade on-site supply contracts, expect this category to grow meaningfully in 2026-2028 reporting. Air Products has historically been more hydrogen-tilted; watch whether they pivot into the Texas data center supply opportunity. Air Liquide's electronics franchise is its highest-margin segment globally.

Second, ERCOT and behind-the-meter generation. The Texas grid cannot interconnect new large loads fast enough - wait times for major industrial interconnection have stretched, and developers are increasingly turning to behind-the-meter natural gas generation to bypass the queue. Stargate Abilene and the new Shackelford County campus both operate on natural gas microgrids. This is bullish for any equity exposed to behind-the-meter generation, gas turbine OEMs, and the integrated power-plus-data-center developer model.

Third, regional consolidation. The independent industrial gas distributor segment in Texas is one of the most fragmented in the country. As majors prioritize hyperscaler and fab contracts, regional independents become both more valuable to mid-market customers and more attractive as M&A targets. Messer's roughly $5 billion acquisition of Linde divestitures set the recent benchmark; expect more activity in the Texas mid-market.

Where This Lands

The simplest way to describe what is happening in Texas is this: the state has become a stress test for whether American industrial supply chains can scale at the pace of the AI capital cycle. Power, water, land, semiconductors, optical components, switchgear, cooling equipment, construction labor, and industrial gas - every one of these is being pulled on simultaneously, in concentrated geography, with deep-pocketed counterparties willing to pay for priority.

Industrial gas, quietly, may be one of the better-positioned links in that chain. The molecules are abundant. The technology to produce them at scale is mature. The four majors have the balance sheets to build new capacity. What they need is what every commodity supplier needs at the start of a structural demand cycle: long contracts, captive customers, and pricing power. Texas is handing them all three.

For Texas industrial buyers who are not building 1.2 GW data centers but who still need reliable nitrogen, oxygen, argon, or CO2 tomorrow morning, the same lesson applies that has applied in every commodity squeeze: source local, build redundancy, and pay attention to what the majors are not telling you they are doing with their best molecules. The AI buildout will not stop. Neither will the industrial gas demand that comes with it.

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