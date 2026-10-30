HCW Biologics Inc.'S (NASDAQ: HCWB) Big Gains On Q1 Revenue - Surges 493% To $6.53M

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including biotech stocks issues a news and trading alert for HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative fusion immunotherapeutics to treat autoimmune disease, cancer and senescence-associated dysplasia.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list on news, currently trading at $1.3000 +0.9630 (+285.76%) on volume of over 198 Million shares.

HCW Biologics reported financial results and recent business highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Major Licensing Deal Closed: Exclusive worldwide license for HCW11-006 granted to Beijing Trimmune Biotech Co., Ltd. Upfront payment: $3.5 million cash (net $2.9 million after taxes) + $3.5 million in-kind (transferable minority equity stake in Trimmune). Recognized $6.5 million revenue in Q1, with $470K deferred. Reagent Program Progress: Published data in Science Advances (March 13, 2026) on HCW9206, demonstrating its potential to improve CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing efficiency and clinical efficacy for cancer and HIV. The company is seeking commercialization partners. Clinical Pipeline: Continues advancing HCW9302 (IL-2 fusion protein) in Phase 1 for alopecia areata (autoimmune disease), with preliminary data expected in H1 2026.

Key Business HighlightsFinancial Results

(Three Months Ended March 31, 2026)

Revenue: $6.5 million (vs. ~$5K in Q1 2025) - almost entirely from the Trimmune deal. R&D Expenses: $1.3 million (down 15% YoY). G&A Expenses: $1.8 million (down 18% YoY). Net Income: $3.47 million (vs. $2.2 million net loss in Q1 2025). Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders: $1.98 million, or $0.37 per share.

The Company remains on track to provide preliminary clinical data readout from the first two dose levels of the Phase 1 clinical study evaluating HCW9302 in alopecia areata in the first half of 2026. There are two clinical sites actively enrolling patients, and enrollment has been on schedule. HCW9302 is an injectable, first-in-kind interleukin 2 ("IL-2") fusion protein complex designed to suppress the hair-follicle killing activities of the auto-reactive immune cells typically found in patients suffering with alopecia areata by activating and expanding regulatory T ("Treg") cells. The Company has not reported any dose limiting toxicities in the patients treated to date. With continued patient enrollment, the full Phase 1 human data readout is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Dr. Hing C. Wong, the Company's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "HCW9302 was selected as the lead product candidate for the Company's autoimmune program because it has demonstrated relatively high IL-2Ra affinity and sustains serum exposure, which implies it has a strong profile for the treatment of autoimmune disorders. The Company's preclinical studies in nonhuman primates show that HCW9302 achieves significantly longer serum half-life and exhibits strong biological activity in relatively low doses, which could appear in the human data readout as support for enhanced receptor selectivity, better tolerability and reduced off-target effects."

Full news: HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2026 Business Highlights and Financial Results

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