Spacex, Openai And Anthropic Ipos To Weaken 'Magnificent Seven' Dominance

The comments come as Nasdaq moves to accelerate index inclusion rules for newly listed companies, opening the door for mega-IPOs with relatively small public floats to enter key benchmarks far sooner than under previous standards.

SpaceX is expected to launch one of the largest IPOs in history, with reports suggesting a valuation that could place it among the world's most valuable listed companies, while OpenAI has been valued privately at more than $300bn and Anthropic at around $100bn as investor demand for AI exposure intensifies.

Nigel Green says the implications extend well beyond IPO excitement.

He explains that the emergence of a new wave of mega-cap public companies may force institutional portfolios, index funds and ETFs to redistribute capital that has remained heavily concentrated in existing tech leaders.

He notes that investors have become accustomed to a market environment in which a narrow group of US tech stocks disproportionately drives benchmark returns.

The deVere CEO says the development reflects a broader transformation taking place across global capital markets as companies stay private longer, reach enormous scale before listing, and arrive on public exchanges with immediate institutional relevance.

Nigel Green argues that the growing influence of passive investing is amplifying the importance of index inclusion decisions.

He adds that the emergence of SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic as public companies is likely to intensify competition for investor capital within the broader tech sector.

Research tech stocks at Investorideas's free stock directory

/TSS/stock_list



About Investorideas-Where you find the best investing ideas

/About/

Investorideas is a trusted platform for retail investors, serving as a hub for innovative investing ideas for over 25 years. Known for its pioneering coverage of sectors like mining, cleantech, defense, and water stocks, the company and its executives have been featured in high-profile media outlets for its expertise. Investorideas is always at the forefront of investment trends, offering coverage of diverse industries such as AI, mining, and tech. With a mission to empower investors, the company provides breaking news, sector-focused articles, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with leading experts. In addition, its award-winning branded content, AI-driven short videos, and podcasts highlight key investing insights and feature prominent industry leaders.

Why partner with Investor Ideas? Discover our powerful news, PR, social media, and podcast solutions for crypto stocks at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Why should companies choose Investor Ideas for digital advertising and guest posts?

/Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow Investorideas and the Exploring Mining Podcast on YouTube:

Investors stay ahead by signing up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Join our free Telegram community.

Contact us for more info

Call 800 665 0411.

Disclaimer/Disclosure Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy