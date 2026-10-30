West Point Gold (TSXV: WPG) Moves Up To OTCQX Best Market As Exploration Advances At Gold Chain Project

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a leader in mining investing news and podcast, issues a news and trading alert for West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG ) (OTCQX: WPGCF).

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

West Point Gold Corp announced that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "WPGCF". West Point Gold upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market. West Point Gold's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "WPG" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "LRA0".

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier within OTC Markets, and trading on OTCQX will enhance the Company's visibility and accessibility to US investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on

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