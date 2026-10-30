Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) Shares Climb On Strong AI Momentum

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU ), an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions.

Micron stock is trending today, trading at $882.50 +131.50 (+17.51%) with a day's high of $891.27 on volume of over 31 Million shares as of this report.

What's driving today's stock run? UBS significantly raised its earnings-per-share estimates for Micron, highlighting that explosive demand for AI memory has fundamentally transformed the market. The firm now sees Micron's earnings as far more resilient and durable compared to previous memory industry cycles, reducing the historical volatility risk.

Also fuelling the momentum is surging AI demand. Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) production is completely sold out, with customer demand running well ahead of supply. The company is effectively acting as critical infrastructure for the ongoing AI buildout, benefiting from sustained hyperscaler spending on next-generation GPUs and accelerators.

On May 22 the company announced celebrating the start of 1-alpha DRAM manufacturing at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, an important step in the company's efforts to significantly expand U.S. memory manufacturing. As the only United States manufacturer of memory, Micron is uniquely positioned to strengthen America's domestic memory supply. The 1-alpha DRAM node, the most advanced memory technology ever produced in the United States, is well suited to long-lifecycle memory for critical applications, including DDR4 and LP4 products. Micron's Virginia manufacturing expansion serves the automotive, defense and aerospace, industrial, networking and medical device sectors that depend on this kind of memory.

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