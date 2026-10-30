The AI Infrastructure Stock Story Continues As Marvell Technology (Nasdaq: MRVL) Trends Gaining Over 26%

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks, issues market commentary on trending stock Marvell Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRVL ), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions.

The stock is trading at $278.66 +59.23 (+26.99%) on volume of over 49 Million shares as of this report.

The retail investor buying was sparked by Nvidia commentary and the ongoing Ai growth story.

According toYahoo Finance - " Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares soared more than 22% in premarket trading on Tuesday after Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang praised the semiconductor company and described it as the next "trillion-dollar company."

Yesterday Marvell Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRVL) introduced Marvell Teralynx T100, the industry's first 102.4 Tbps switch silicon purpose-built for the AI era. Unlike legacy switching platforms designed for traditional enterprise and cloud data centers, the Teralynx T100 was architected from the ground up for AI-enabling the industry's lowest power consumption and lowest latency at this bandwidth tier to address critical bottlenecks in today's large AI clusters. The T100 will start sampling to customers beginning this quarter.

Breaking the AI Power Wall

Today's AI data centers face a critical power challenge, as network inefficiencies translate to underutilized GPUs and higher training costs. GPU- and XPU-based systems are approaching 120KW per rack, pushing air cooling to its limits and increasingly requiring complex and costly liquid cooling solutions. Switching and networking components consume approximately 15-25% of total rack power[i]-making low-power switch silicon a strategic requirement.

At under 1000W typical power, the T100 delivers up to 25% lower power than competitive solutions, enabling data center operators to accelerate AI infrastructure build-outs by deploying significantly more accelerators within existing power envelopes without requiring additional power infrastructure.

Purpose-Built for AI

The Teralynx T100 eliminates the unnecessary legacy elements that increase power and die area in competing solutions through a monolithic 102.4 Tbps device on advanced 3nm process technology. This approach enables flatter, higher-radix fabrics optimized for demanding AI workloads by reducing the number of AI network tiers and optical links. High-radix, high-bandwidth low-latency switches are key to increasing GPU utilization, lowering tail latencies and improving convergence times for training algorithms, and the T100 delivers exceptional bandwidth efficiency while lowering overall rack power consumption and improving cluster efficiency.

Designed for Scale-Out and Scale-Up AI Fabrics

The Teralynx T100 is optimized for both scale-out and scale-up deployments. For scale-out deployments, the T100 supports up to a 512-port radix, enabling operators to consolidate network tiers, simplify architectures and reduce latency across large AI training clusters with tens of thousands of accelerators. For scale-up deployments, the product's highly flexible and programmable pipeline architecture supports a variety of interconnect standards and emerging scale-up fabric protocols-including the Ethernet Scale-Up Networking (ESUN) protocol-as well as the latest Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC) requirements and evolving AI Ethernet fabrics.

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