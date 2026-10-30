Hydrogen Exploration Stock Max Power (CSE: MAXX) Sharpens Pure-Play Natural Hydrogen Focus With Lithium Project Sale

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) at top rated investor news site for breaking mining and AI stock news issues news for hydrogen exploration stock MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N).

The stock is trading at $2.3500 +0.0300 (+1.29%) in early trading.

MAX Power announced that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 8, 2026, with Homeland Critical Minerals Corp., pursuant to which MAX Power has agreed to sell all the issued and outstanding equity interests of its wholly-owned subsidiary, MAX Power Resources LLC, to Homeland. MAX Power Resources LLC owns the Willcox Playa Lithium Project (the "Willcox Project") and is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Arizona.

The transaction reflects MAX Power's highly focused Natural Hydrogen growth strategy at a key point in its history while preserving meaningful exposure to the future advancement of the Willcox Project through a significant equity position in Homeland.

Specific benefits of this transaction for MAX Power shareholders are as follows:

With an improved lithium market and a U.S. administration focused on the development of critical minerals, Homeland is well suited to focus on unlocking value from the Willcox Project asset and other potential critical mineral opportunities the company may acquire in the United States; Through its ownership of 11 million Homeland shares ("Consideration Shares"), representing just under 50% of Homeland's currently issued and outstanding shares, MAX Power will maintain significant exposure to the future success of the Willcox Project and Homeland's broader business strategy; Homeland intends to pursue a listing as soon as possible on a Canadian stock exchange; MAX Power may evaluate various alternatives with respect to its Homeland share position in the future, including the potential distribution of some or all such shares to MAX Power shareholders, subject to applicable corporate, securities, and regulatory requirements; MAX Power remains intensely focused on the immediate goal of making the Lawson Complex and the broader Genesis Trend the global birthplace of large-scale Natural Hydrogen commercialization.

Willcox Project Background

In early, 2024, MAX Power confirmed a drilling discovery of near-surface lithium-rich clays over an extensive area along the eastern side of the broader 50 sq. km Willcox Playa (refer to April 26, 2024, news release). Additional targets remain untested. Much of the rest of the Playa is leased by the U.S. Department of War from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The Deal

Pursuant to the Agreement, Homeland will acquire all the issued and outstanding equity interests of MAX Power Resources LLC in exchange for the Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares are intended to have an aggregate fair market value of approximately $1.1 million and were negotiated on an arm's-length basis. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to applicable statutory resale restrictions, including a four-month hold period.

The transaction is expected to close on or about June 17, 2026, or such other date as the parties may agree. Closing of the transaction is subject to multiple customary closing conditions, including but not limited to receipt of all required approvals, including any approval required by the CSE.

Why This Matters to Investors

This transaction further aligns MAX Power around its core Natural Hydrogen strategy at a time when the Company is advancing commercial evaluation activities at Lawson and expanding its district-scale position across Saskatchewan's 475-km Genesis Trend. By transferring the Willcox Project into a dedicated vehicle while retaining a significant equity ownership position in Homeland, MAX Power maintains exposure to potential future value creation from the Arizona asset and Homeland's broader business strategy while increasing organizational focus on Natural Hydrogen.

The transaction also simplifies the Company's strategic narrative as MAX Power continues to advance what it believes could become the world's first large-scale commercial discovery of Natural Hydrogen. By concentrating capital, technical expertise and operational resources on Lawson, the broader Genesis Trend, and other core land packages such as Grasslands, the Company enhances its immediate and near-term ability to pursue commercial milestones, evaluate development pathways, and maximize shareholder value within the emerging Natural Hydrogen sector. Recent engagement with industry, policy, and infrastructure stakeholders, including meetings in Washington, D.C., further reinforced management's conviction regarding the growing strategic importance of Natural Hydrogen. The Company looks forward to providing additional updates as its commercialization strategy continues to evolve.

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