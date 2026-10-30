Gogold (TSX: GGD) Gains On Greenlighting Of Construction Of Los Ricos South Underground Mine

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) Investorideas, a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD ) (OTCQX: GLGDF).

The stock makes the TSX top gainers list on news currently trading at 3.4400 +0.4100 (+13.53%) on volume of over 2.8 Million shares as of this report.

GoGold Resources Inc. announced a transformative milestone: that the Mexican Federal Environmental Department ("SEMARNAT") has granted all permits and approvals required from SEMARNAT to construct the Los Ricos South ("LRS") bulk tonnage underground mine (the "Project") located in Jalisco State, Mexico.

The Company's board of directors has approved a construction decision to begin construction of the Project, which is anticipated to take 24 months from commencement until first pour.

The Project has been designed with rigorous environmental protections and sustainability practices at its core. The Company remains committed to transparent engagement with shareholders, non-governmental organizations, local communities, and all interested parties as development proceeds.

GoGold looks forward to creating local employment opportunities, supporting regional economic development, and operating in accordance with the highest environmental and social standards. The Company is also committed to working under the highest industrial safety standards to protect its employees, contractors, communities, and the environment.

GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information, visit gogoldresources.

Full news

Research mining stocks at Investorideas's free stock directory

/Gold_Stocks/Stocks_List



About Investorideas-Where you find the best investing ideas

/About/

Investorideas is a trusted platform for retail investors, serving as a hub for innovative investing ideas for over 25 years. Known for its pioneering coverage of sectors like mining, cleantech, defense, and water stocks, the company and its executives have been featured in high-profile media outlets for its expertise. Investorideas is always at the forefront of investment trends, offering coverage of diverse industries such as AI, mining, and tech. With a mission to empower investors, the company provides breaking news, sector-focused articles, podcasts, and exclusive interviews with leading experts. In addition, its award-winning branded content, AI-driven short videos, and podcasts highlight key investing insights and feature prominent industry leaders.

Why partner with Investor Ideas? Discover our powerful news, PR, social media, and podcast solutions for mining stocks at Investorideas

/Investors/Services

Why should companies choose Investor Ideas for digital advertising and guest posts?

/Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook:

Follow Investorideas and the Exploring Mining Podcast on YouTube:

Investors stay ahead by signing up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Join our free Telegram community.

Contact us for more info

Call 800 665 0411.

Disclaimer/Disclosure Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Moredisclaimer anddisclosure info/About/Disclaimer Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: /About/Private_Policy