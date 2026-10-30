Cannabis Catalysts: Canopy Growth's FY2026 Revenue Climbs As High Tide Adds Four Ontario Stores

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( newswir ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including cannabis stocks issues a market update as Canopy Growth posts higher FY2026 revenue and High Tide adds four Ontario stores.

Canopy Growth posted Q4 FY2026 net revenue of C$71.2 million, up 10% year over year, with full-year revenue of C$284.6 million, up 6%. Canopy's Q4 international cannabis revenue rose 68% to C$8.6 million and Canada medical revenue rose 27% to C$25.3 million. Canopy ended fiscal 2026 with C$131.3 million net cash and said it expects positive Adjusted EBITDA during FY2027. High Tide agreed to buy four Ontario stores for C$7.74 million, lifting its count to 228 Canna Cabana locations in Canada and 103 in Ontario.

Key takeawaysCanopy Growth: medical and international lead a narrower-loss year

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED, Nasdaq: CGC) said Q4 FY2026 consolidated net revenue was C$71.2 million, up 10% year over year, while full-year revenue was C$284.6 million, up 6%. In the quarter, Canada medical cannabis revenue rose 27% to C$25.3 million and international markets cannabis revenue rose 68% to C$8.6 million. Canopy said it ended fiscal 2026 with a C$131.3 million net cash position after its January recapitalization, and that full-year net loss from continuing operations narrowed 49% year over year. Management said it expects to reach positive Adjusted EBITDA during FY2027. In the latest available quote feed, CGC traded at $1.03, up $0.03 from the prior close.

Canopy's higher-margin medical and international lines growing 27% and 68% matter more to the turnaround case than the modest 6% full-year top line.

High Tide: Ontario retail consolidation at a disclosed multiple

High Tide (Nasdaq: HITI, TSXV: HITI) said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Northern Helm's equity interests tied to four Ontario cannabis stores for C$7.74 million, a price it said equals 4.5 times the stores' annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The consideration includes about C$3.2 million in assumed debt, roughly C$1.83 million in cash, and about C$2.75 million in High Tide shares. The company said the deal would lift its total to 228 Canna Cabana locations in Canada and 103 in Ontario, with closing expected in the coming weeks subject to TSXV and AGCO approvals. The latest available quote feed showed HITI at $2.345, up $0.035 from the prior close.

Disclosing a 4.5x EBITDA multiple on the acquired stores is a discipline signal in a sector long criticized for overpaying on acquisitions.

Canopy expects positive Adjusted EBITDA during fiscal 2027. That is a company expectation rather than a confirmed result, and Adjusted EBITDA is not the same as net profit.

High Tide's Ontario acquisition still needs regulatory sign-off. The four-store deal is subject to TSXV and AGCO approvals, with closing expected in the coming weeks.

Both cannabis updates landed against the day'sbroader risk-on backdrop.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, forecasts, and company guidance are attributed to their named sources.

Related coverage:Cannabis Stocks Directory.

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