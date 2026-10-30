Investors See First Glimpse Of Warsh Era Fed Today

The comments from Nigel Green come as the US central bank prepares to deliver its latest policy decision at 2pm Eastern. It will be the first under new Chairman Kevin Warsh, who will also hold a closely watched news conference.

Markets overwhelmingly expect the Federal Reserve to leave rates unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%, where they have remained for months.

Yet Nigel Green argues that the decision itself is largely irrelevant.

The deVere CEO says markets are entering a period of heightened uncertainty because investors are trying to determine whether the central bank's approach to policy is changing.

"All this creates a difficult balancing act."

Investors are particularly focused on whether the new chairman will alter the way the Fed communicates with markets.

Warsh has previously expressed scepticism about excessive forward guidance and has questioned the usefulness of the Fed's famous dot plot, which shows where policymakers expect interest rates to head in the future.

Many analysts expect him not to submit his own rate projection this week. If that happens, Nigel Green believes it could prove highly significant.

The stakes are high.

Market expectations have shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Earlier this year, investors anticipated multiple rate cuts. Today, many economists are debating whether the next move could ultimately be a hike rather than a cut as inflation pressures persist.

The deVere CEO says one of the most important questions facing investors is whether Warsh intends to move the Fed away from the easing bias that has characterised recent policy discussions.

The deVere CEO believes markets may be underestimating how different the Warsh era could become.

Nigel Green concludes: "By the end of the press conference, markets will have a much clearer understanding of whether the Warsh era begins with continuity, caution or a meaningful shift in direction.

/Gold_Stocks/Stocks_List



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