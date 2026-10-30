Stock Gains On News Of 70% Surge In U.S. Prosense Install Base Fuels Icecure's (NASDAQ: ICCM) Breast Cancer Treatment Momentum

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks issues a news and trading alert for IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM ),

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) develops and markets advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy systems for the destruction of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective option to surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The Company's flagship ProSense(R) system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared and approved to date including in the U.S., Europe and Asia

The stock is on the Nasdaq top gainers list today following news, currently trading at 6.55 +4.42 (+207.51%) on volume of 104 Million shares as of this report.

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IceCure Medical today reported a 70% increase in its U.S. active commercial install base of ProSense(R) for breast cancer cryoablation following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) marketing authorization in October 2025, reflecting accelerating commercial adoption, expanding physician demand and continued growth in the Company's U.S. footprint.

IceCure develops and commercializes its minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, offering an option to surgical tumor removal for the local treatment of low-risk breast cancer with adjuvant endocrine therapy for women aged 70 and above, including patients who are not suitable for surgery.

IceCure has continued to add new ProSense(R) systems to its installment base at clinics and hospitals across the U.S. As adoption expands, ProSense(R) breast cancer cryoablation procedures have been performed in major metropolitan areas throughout the country, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Memphis and many other communities.

The Company had strong engagement at two of the leading breast health conferences held this earlier year, the Society of Breast Imaging ("SBI") Annual Symposium and the American Society of Breast Surgeons ("ASBrS") Annual Meeting, where IceCure generated significantly more sales leads for ProSense(R) systems compared to the same events in 2025, prior to FDA authorization, reflecting significantly increased interest from physicians and healthcare providers.

In addition to regulatory approval, other factors driving demand are:

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