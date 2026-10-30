Intel Jumps Nearly 8% As Trump Says Apple Will Help Make Chips In The U.S. Chip Index Hits A Record

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including technology stocks, covers Intel (Nasdaq: INTC ) jumping nearly 8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 6.3% to a record high as of 11:23 a.m. ET after President Trump said Apple agreed to help Intel design and manufacture chips in the United States.

The chip tie-up

Reuters reported that President Donald Trump said Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) had agreed to work with Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) to design and manufacture chips in the United States - a development that would give Intel demand from one of the world's largest electronics companies while helping Apple diversify beyond heavy dependence on TSMC capacity. Reuters said Intel shares rose about 6.5% in premarket trading on the headline, and at 11:23 a.m. ET Reuters reported Intel was up nearly 8% in active U.S. trading while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 6.3% to a record high. Reuters also said the administration had previously taken a 10% stake in Intel and planned to invest roughly $10 billion to build or expand U.S. factories.

A double-digit move in Intel on a single policy headline shows how much of the U.S. chip-revival trade now hinges on government involvement rather than product cycles.

Intel rose because a major customer would help fill its U.S. factories. Reuters said the agreement, as described by President Trump, would give Intel demand from Apple while helping Apple reduce its reliance on TSMC; Intel was up nearly 8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 6.3% to a record as of 11:23 a.m. ET.

Advertisement

The report rests on the President's statement, not a company filing. Reuters relayed the deal from Trump's Truth Social post, and neither company's detailed terms were in the source set, so the catalyst is confirmed as reported rather than as an independently published corporate agreement.

The rally was not universal. Two big earnings-day names fell hard against the upbeat tape -Accenture on a weak outlook andKroger on an inflation warning. Away from large caps, the morning's niche catalysts includedcritical-minerals and junior-mining updates,a cannabis delevering move, anda medtech commercialization update.

Confidential Computing Summit, June 23-24 - a Linux Foundation release listed participants including Amazon, AMD, Google, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and Samsung, relevant to AI infrastructure, cloud, and confidential-computing security.

Scheduled catalyst to watchDisclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, forecasts, and company guidance are attributed to their named sources.

Related coverage:Technology Stocks Directory.