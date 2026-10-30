Critical-Minerals Watch: Greenland Mines Advances A Sarfartoq Resource Update As Denarius Upsizes A Trafigura Facility

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including mining stocks, covers Greenland Mines (Nasdaq: GRML ) advancing its Sarfartoq rare-earths resource estimate and Denarius Metals (Cboe CA: DMET; OTCQX: DNRSF ) upsizing its Trafigura prepayment facility by US$7 million.

Greenland Mines: a new S-K 1300 frame for Sarfartoq

PR Newswire's mining feed showed Greenland Mines (Nasdaq: GRML) accelerating development of its Sarfartoq rare-earths project with an updated S-K 1300 resource estimate program, and said the company engaged Tetra Tech Canada Inc. and GeoSim Services for the work. The feed did not state a same-day stock move.

An S-K 1300 program moves a project toward a U.S.-standard, SEC-reportable resource estimate - a step toward figures investors and capital markets can compare and act on.

Denarius Metals: Trafigura funds the next leg at Zancudo

PR Newswire's mining feed showed Denarius Metals (Cboe CA: DMET; OTCQX: DNRSF) announcing a US$7 million upsizing of its prepayment facility with Trafigura, with the funds earmarked for exploration and to accelerate development at its Zancudo Project. The feed did not state a same-day share reaction.

Prepayment facilities from trading houses have become one of the primary financing routes for junior miners, providing non-dilutive capital against future commodity deliveries.

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An S-K 1300 estimate is a U.S.-standard resource disclosure. It is the SEC framework for reporting mineral resources and reserves, which makes Greenland Mines' updated program a step toward figures investors can compare and rely on.

The Trafigura facility is primarily debt-based, though it carries a warrant component. Denarius said the US$7 million upsizing funds exploration and Zancudo development through a prepayment arrangement, and the financing includes 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants issued to Trafigura at CA$1.00.

Coeur Mining joining the S&P MidCap 400. Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) is set to join the S&P MidCap 400 before the open on June 22, replacing a departing component. Index inclusion typically generates passive fund buying around the effective date.

Congo mines ministry and union face July 31 worker-equity deadline. Congo's mining ministry and union representatives are scheduled to meet ahead of a July 31 deadline tied to proposed worker-equity rules that would require mining companies operating in the country to allocate equity stakes to local workers. The outcome could affect operating terms for major producers with Congo exposure.

Both the Greenland and Denarius updates landed ina broadly risk-on session for the wider market.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, forecasts, and company guidance are attributed to their named sources.

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