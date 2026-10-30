IM Cannabis Signs An LOI To Sell Its European Business, Targeting C$10.5 Million In Debt Reduction

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including cannabis stocks, covers IM Cannabis Corp. (Nasdaq: IMCC ) signing a letter of intent to sell its European business, targeting C$10.5 million in debt reduction.

The related-party transaction

PR Newswire's cannabis feed showed IM Cannabis Corp. (Nasdaq: IMCC) announcing a letter of intent to sell its European activities to Slil Holding Ltd., a private company owned and controlled by IM Cannabis CEO Oren Shuster. Shuster is also a director and a debtholder of the company. The company said it expects the transaction to significantly reduce debt by C$10.5 million. The feed did not state a same-day stock move.

The identity of the buyer is the headline. The CEO of the company is proposed to be the buyer of a significant asset - at a price the company's own management team helped set. That is the related-party dynamic minority shareholders need to evaluate.

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The deal is subject to MI 61-101 related-party transaction rules. Under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, the transaction requires a special committee of independent directors to review the deal, and may require a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval. The LOI says the transaction is also subject to a special committee and possible regulatory approvals - so the C$10.5 million debt reduction is a stated target, not a completed outcome.

Debt reduction is the stated goal, but governance is the story. IM Cannabis framed the European exit as a way to significantly cut debt; the related-party structure means minority shareholders will have a formal vote or review process before any deal closes.

The move came onan otherwise risk-on day for the broader market.

Disclosure

All share prices referenced are intraday, captured at the timestamps in the source market data, and are not closing prices. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Price targets, forecasts, and company guidance are attributed to their named sources.

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