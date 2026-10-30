UK Leadership Speculation Raises Wealth Tax Fears And Bond Market Risks

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a trusted platform for investing ideas including oil stocks, issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Andy Burnham's win in Makerfield, paving the way for him to potentially challenge Keir Starmer and become UK Prime Minister, could trigger a Liz Truss-style spooking of UK bond markets and accelerate a mass exodus of wealth from Britain, warns the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The stark warning from Nigel Green comes after Burnham secured a dominant victory in the Labour stronghold, reigniting speculation about his future leadership ambitions and raising questions about the future direction of Labour economic policy.

Nigel Green says investors are likely to view Burnham's growing influence through the prism of taxation and public spending.

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He continues:

He warns that Britain's fiscal position leaves governments increasingly tempted to target wealth.

Nigel Green says a wealth tax could create consequences extending far beyond those directly affected.

He argues that policymakers often underestimate how quickly those decisions can be made.

Nigel Green says discussions around wealth taxes frequently lead to wider debates about preventing wealth from leaving.

He also warns that investors should not underestimate the potential reaction of bond markets.

Nigel Green believes a future Labour leadership contest involving Burnham would inevitably trigger closer scrutiny of Britain's long-term fiscal outlook.

He says deVere is already seeing growing concern among internationally mobile clients.

Nigel Green concludes: