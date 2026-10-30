MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including technology and AI stocks, issues a news alert on ZoomInfo Technologies (Nasdaq: GTM ).

The integration

ZoomInfo Technologies (Nasdaq: GTM) announced that Amazon Quick Suite is now powered by ZoomInfo's GTM as the GTM - go-to-market - context layer for AI agents, according to its Business Wire release. The company said users can run ZoomInfo searches and workflows inside Amazon's agentic-AI workspace, grounded in data spanning 100 million companies, 500 million contacts and billions of buying signals.

Powering the data layer inside Amazon's agentic workspace could embed ZoomInfo more deeply in enterprise AI workflows than standalone software sales would.

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The integration puts ZoomInfo's data inside Amazon's AI agents. ZoomInfo said users can run its searches and workflows directly inside Amazon Quick Suite, with GTM supplying the underlying business data those AI agents draw on.

Scale is the selling point. ZoomInfo grounds the workflows in data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts and billions of buying signals, the kind of breadth an AI agent cannot easily assemble on its own.

The deal lands asmoney floods into the AI complex, even as the broader marketturned more cautious this week.

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