OSFI Cuts Canada's Bank Stability Buffer To 3.0%, Allowing Banks To Deploy More Capital

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including markets and financial news, reports on Canada's latest bank-capital move.

The regulatory move

Canada's banking regulator, OSFI, lowered the Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) - the extra capital cushion the country's biggest banks must hold against system-wide risk - to 3.0% from 3.5%, effective immediately, according to Reuters and OSFI's release. It is the regulator's first change to the buffer since 2023 and its first cut since 2020, and it applies to all six of Canada's domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs): Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), TD Bank (TSX: TD), BMO (TSX: BMO), Scotiabank (TSX: BNS), CIBC (TSX: CM) and National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA). Lowering the buffer reduces the amount of capital the six banks are required to hold; OSFI put their total capital cushion above the new requirement at roughly C$74 billion, equivalent to about C$673 billion in additional risk-weighted assets - a measure of a bank's loans and other exposures adjusted for risk. The regulator said it anticipates the banks "will use this capital release to invest in Canada's economy through this period of structural change."

Cutting the buffer is a pro-growth signal: OSFI is giving banks more room to deploy capital while trade and geopolitical risks remain elevated.

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The buffer cut lets banks deploy capital they currently hold in reserve. Lowering the Domestic Stability Buffer to 3.0% from 3.5% reduces the capital the six big banks are required to hold; OSFI put their total cushion above the new requirement at roughly C$74 billion, or about C$673 billion in additional risk-weighted-asset capacity.

The relief is immediate and sector-wide. The change took effect immediately and applies to all six large banks - RY, TD, BMO, BNS, CM and NA - so it reshapes the capital math for the entire group at once.

The relief landed on a busy morning for Canada's economy: the same session brought a softer-than-it-lookedretail-sales print and aTSX that eased to a one-week low as a round of Middle East talks was put on hold.

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