MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including oil stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The pound's relatively steady performance following Keir Starmer's resignation reflects relief that a period of political uncertainty has ended and that Labour appears set to avoid a prolonged leadership battle, according to the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Nigel Green, CEO ofdeVere Group, says markets have remained notably composed despite the dramatic political development, with sterling holding broadly firm and avoiding the type of sharp sell-off that often accompanies unexpected leadership upheaval.

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The comments come as Andy Burnham emerges as the overwhelming favourite to succeed Starmer following the Prime Minister's decision to step down.

Nigel Green says investors are now turning their attention towards the economic implications of a Burnham premiership.

The deVere CEO notes that Burnham has spent years arguing that Britain taxes work too heavily and wealth too lightly, a position that is likely to receive intense scrutiny from investors in the coming weeks.

Nigel Green says investors will be watching closely for signals on taxation, spending, borrowing and the future of Chancellor Rachel Reeves, whose economic agenda became closely associated with Starmer's leadership.

He warns that today's relative market stability should not be confused with certainty about Britain's future economic direction.

Nigel Green concludes: