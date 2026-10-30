Alamos Gold Slides On A Young-Davidson Production Warning, Even With Bullion Near Records

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including mining and gold stocks issues a single-stock alert.

The slide

Alamos Gold (NYSE / TSX: AGI) said in a June 18 operational update that seismic activity and power disruptions at its Young-Davidson mine would cut second-quarter production to 130,000-135,000 ounces - roughly 12% below the midpoint of its prior plan - and that full-year output is now expected to come in below its 570,000-650,000-ounce guidance. The stock fell about 18% in Toronto on June 19 to around C$42.13, and about 12% in early U.S. trading on June 22, with the same-day U.S. move a live intraday quote. BMO cut its price target to C$73 from C$79 while maintaining its Outperform rating.

A double-digit drop on an operational warning, against a record-gold backdrop, shows the market is punishing execution risk even when the commodity is working.

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The selloff is company-specific, not a gold move. Gold has been trading near records, so Alamos's roughly 12% drop reflects the Young-Davidson production warning rather than weakness in bullion.

BMO trimmed its target but kept its rating. BMO cut its price target to C$73 from C$79 while maintaining an Outperform rating, framing the Young-Davidson setback as a near-term production issue rather than a reason to exit the stock.

Alamos was one of the day's sharpest single-stock moves on an otherwisequiet tape.

Disclosure: Any share or index prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels. Several intraday moves are sourced from market live-blogs and aggregators and should be confirmed against a live feed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst estimates, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.