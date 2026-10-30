Bloom Energy Holds Near A Record As AI Power Demand Drives The Fuel-Cell Trade

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including cleantech and renewable energy stocks issues a fuel-cell sector update.

The run

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) jumped 15.41% on Thursday, June 18 to a record close of $328.91 - versus an $86.89 close at the end of 2025 - after a U.S. FERC directive to grid operators and Bloom's mid-year Data Center Power Report on AI electricity demand. The rally also built on a supply agreement announced back in April 2026, in which Oracle said it intends to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts of Bloom's fuel-cell systems, an initial 1.2 gigawatts of it contracted, per Fierce Network. The move lifted the broader fuel-cell and power complex, with FuelCell Energy up 19.9%, Plug Power up 7.7% and GE Vernova up 5.8% on June 18, and Bloom's market value has grown from about $5 billion at the end of 2024 to about $79 billion by mid-June 2026. Bloom was holding near its record into June 22, though an exact June 22 intraday level was not confirmed to a Tier 1-2 standard.

Bloom's near-$80 billion valuation now prices it as much on AI's electricity bottleneck as on its own fuel-cell sales.

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The catalyst is AI's power demand, not a new product. Bloom's record run followed a U.S. FERC directive to grid operators and its mid-year Data Center Power Report on AI electricity demand, building on an April agreement for Oracle to procure up to 2.8 gigawatts of fuel cells.

The whole fuel-cell complex moved together. FuelCell Energy rose 19.9% and Plug Power 7.7% on June 18, a sign investors are treating AI power demand as a sector theme rather than a single-company story.

Bloom's run is the cleantech expression of the same AI demand wave lifting memory andAI-cloud names, on a quietly higherday for stocks.

Disclosure: Any share or index prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels. Several intraday moves are sourced from market live-blogs and aggregators and should be confirmed against a live feed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst estimates, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.