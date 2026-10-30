MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and technology stocks issues a Nasdaq-100 rebalance update.

The rebalance

Per Nasdaq, the June rebalance was effective before the open on June 22, adding Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS), CoreWeave (Nasdaq: CRWV), Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) and Teradyne (Nasdaq: TER), and removing Charter, Cognizant, Insmed, Verisk and Zscaler. Because the Nasdaq-100 is tracked by more than 200 products with over $800 billion in assets, inclusion forces index funds to buy the new members. Per Stocktwits, Nebius had rallied about 34% and CoreWeave about 24% since the June 11 announcement, with Nebius up about 240% in 2026, though estimates of that year-to-date gain range from roughly 165% to 240% and the price figures are reported rather than confirmed.

Index inclusion turns a methodology update into real demand, which is why AI-cloud names ran hard between the June 11 announcement and today's effective date.

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Inclusion forces buying regardless of fundamentals. With more than 200 products and over $800 billion tracking the Nasdaq-100, funds must hold the new members - a mechanical bid independent of any view on valuation.

The adds skew toward AI infrastructure. Nebius and CoreWeave are AI-cloud providers and Astera Labs supplies AI connectivity, so the rebalance deepens the index's tilt toward the AI build-out.

The inclusion landed amid a broaderAI-memory rally on a modestly higherday for stocks.

Disclosure: Any share or index prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels. Several intraday moves are sourced from market live-blogs and aggregators and should be confirmed against a live feed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst estimates, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.