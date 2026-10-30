Nothing Has Changed. Yet.

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a markets analysis from Anna Radomska of Golden Meadow.

After last week's sharp moves, markets are starting the new week with a series of tests rather than clear breakouts.

The U.S. dollar remains trapped between major support and resistance zones, while precious metals are attempting to stabilize after Friday's weakness. For now, most key structures remain intact, which means confirmation remains the most important tool on the trader's desk.

U.S. Dollar Index (DX.F)

From today's perspective, very little has changed since Friday.

The dollar remains trapped inside a relatively narrow range between the recently reclaimed March highs - which continue to act as support - and a major resistance zone built around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, the upper boundary of the black rising channel, and the bearish gap from late May 2025 (100.75-100.95).

In other words, the market is still waiting for a decision.

A breakout above resistance would strengthen the bullish case and open the door to higher levels. However, a failure at resistance followed by a break below support would shift momentum back toward sellers.

Until one of those levels gives way,Friday's outlook remains fully intact:

Advertisement

Gold (GC.F) & Silver (SI.F) -> these sections are reserved forPremium readers today.

Platinum (PL.F)

Let's start with Friday's quote:

From today's perspective, we see that buyers successfully defended the mentioned bullish gap, keeping the potential double-bottom scenario alive.

That sounds encouraging, however, before that structure can become actionable, bulls still have a lot of work to do.

The first obstacle remains Friday's bearish gap (1700-1707). Above it sits an even larger bearish gap (1736-1793), reinforced by the short-term declining trendline.

As long as this resistance zone remains intact, patience is probably the better strategy.

On the other hand, if buyers lose momentum and platinum closes below 1641, Friday's bearish scenario quickly becomes the path of least resistance again. As a reminder:

Palladium (PA.F)

Friday's break below 1270 led exactly where we expected it to.

Price tested the lower boundary of the June 12 bullish gap (1250-1285), which continues to act as the nearest and major support.

The good news for bulls?

That support held.

The bad news?

Not much else changed because palladium remains below the previously broken lower boundary of the orange consolidation. Therefore, in our opinion, as long as the price stays below 1305, another downswing toward the 1234 region cannot be ruled out.

For now, buyers need a daily close back above 1305 before the technical picture starts improving.

Copper (HG.F)

Copper delivered a very similar story.

The successful close of the bearish gap from today's Asian open encouraged buyers and helped price recover from Friday's weakness.

That rebound pushed copper toward the lower boundary of Thursday's bearish gap (637.25-649.35), which remains the key resistance area to watch.

Is today's action constructive?

Yes.

Has it changed the bigger picture?

Not yet.

As long as Thursday's gap remains open,Friday's bearish outlook remains valid:

Today's Takeaway

Dollar (DX.F)

Watch the resistance zone between 100.75-100.95 Break above = bullish continuation Break below March-high support = bearish reversal Until then -> range trading conditions remain in place

Platinum (PL.F)

Bulls defended the June 12 gap ( 1665-1726 ), which serves as the nearest support Resistance areas to watch: 1700-1707 and 1736-1793 Close below 1641 reactivates Friday's bearish scenario

Palladium (PA.F)

Key support to watch: 1250-1285 First resistance to break: 1305 Below 1305 -> downside risk remains

Copper (HG.F)

Key resistance to watch: 637.25-649.35 Gap remains open = bears still hold the edge Closing the gap would be the first meaningful bullish signal

Stay patient, respect the levels, and let the market show its hand before committing fresh risk.

Anna