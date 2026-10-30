Defense Tech Stock Visionwave (Nasdaq: VWAV) Rolls Out Next-Gen TALON And D-FLY Combat Drones At Eurosatory, Deepening STRATUM Autonomy Dominance

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a defense technology company focused on autonomous systems, advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, and battlefield autonomy, today announced the unveiling of its TALON(TM) Tactical Autonomous Aerial System and D-FLY(TM) Autonomous Intercept Platform at Eurosatory 2026, one of the world's largest and most influential defense and security

Investorideas - why this is relevant to the defense industry - Modern warfare has shifted towards autonomous systems, drones, and AI-driven battlefield management. Conflicts like Ukraine have demonstrated how cheap, autonomous drones and counter-drone systems can dominate the battlefield by providing real-time intelligence, strike capability, and force protection.

The unveiling marks an important step in VisionWave's ongoing development of integrated, operational autonomous defense solutions. The systems were physically showcased alongside other VisionWave technologies, demonstrating the Company's growing ability to field interoperable autonomous platforms designed for modern military, homeland security, border security, and critical infrastructure protection missions.

Developed through VisionWave UK Ltd. and manufactured in England in cooperation with specialized aerospace and defense partners, TALON(TM) and D-FLY(TM) represent the latest additions to VisionWave's expanding STRATUM(TM) autonomous operations architecture.

AdvertisementTALON(TM) - Tactical Autonomous Aerial System

TALON(TM) is a high-performance tactical autonomous aerial platform intended to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), communications relay, distributed sensing, payload delivery and persistent battlefield overwatch missions.

The platform incorporates:

Autonomous mission execution GNSS-degraded operational capability Distributed aerial sensing integration Low-signature thermal profile Tactical payload delivery capability Communications relay and mesh networking Persistent ISR and reconnaissance operations Border security and force protection applications Full STRATUM(TM) interoperability

Designed for contested and degraded environments, TALON(TM) is intended to enable operators to extend situational awareness and operational reach while reducing risk to personnel.

D-FLY(TM) - Autonomous Counter-UAS Intercept Platform

D-FLY(TM) is a rapid-response autonomous aerial interceptor designed specifically to address the growing global threat posed by hostile drones and low-altitude unmanned aerial systems.

Key capabilities include:

Autonomous intercept capability Rapid aerial threat response Distributed counter-UAS operations Integrated aerial sensing Tactical rapid deployment STRATUM(TM) ecosystem interoperability Distributed mission coordination Compact operational footprint

Designed for tactical airspace protection, D-FLY(TM) is intended to provide security forces and military operators with a highly mobile autonomous solution for detecting, tracking and responding to emerging aerial threats.

Demonstrating the STRATUM(TM) Ecosystem

At Eurosatory 2026, VisionWave demonstrated how its growing portfolio of autonomous technologies can operate together as part of a unified battlefield architecture.

The STRATUM(TM) ecosystem now includes:

CAEAN(TM)

Advanced AI-enabled sensing, mission intelligence and battlefield awareness platform providing multi-domain operational intelligence and decision support.

VARAN(TM)

Autonomous ground vehicle platform designed for expeditionary logistics, reconnaissance, perimeter security and autonomous mobility operations.

TALON(TM)

Tactical autonomous aerial platform supporting ISR, communications relay, distributed sensing, payload delivery and operational overwatch.

TALON(TM) tactical autonomous aerial system positioned on VisionWave's VARAN(TM) autonomous ground platform, demonstrating a deployable air-ground configuration for tactical ISR, reconnaissance, distributed sensing, communications relay and operational overwatch.

D-FLY(TM)

Autonomous aerial interceptor platform designed to support distributed counter-UAS and tactical airspace defense operations.

Together, these systems create a scalable autonomous architecture intended to support air and ground operations through distributed sensing, artificial intelligence, mission intelligence, autonomous mobility and coordinated operational execution.

Illustrative rendering of VisionWave's TALON(TM) tactical autonomous aerial system operating in a contested urban environment. The rendering is intended to depict potential ISR, reconnaissance, distributed sensing and operational-overwatch mission applications.

Advancing Autonomous Platform Development and Demonstration

The Company believes the successful presentation of multiple integrated autonomous platforms at Eurosatory 2026 highlights VisionWave's continued development and demonstration of operational defense technologies intended to support real-world mission requirements.

As global defense organizations increasingly seek autonomous force-multiplication capabilities, VisionWave continues to focus on delivering integrated solutions that combine advanced sensing, artificial intelligence, autonomy and operational effectiveness within a unified ecosystem.

Full exhibition information:

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is.

Important Notice

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the unveiling of the TALON(TM) Tactical Autonomous Aerial System and D-FLY(TM) Autonomous Intercept Platform at Eurosatory 2026, the expansion of the STRATUM(TM) battlefield autonomy ecosystem, the intended capabilities, performance characteristics, and mission profiles of these platforms (including ISR, counter-UAS, communications relay, distributed sensing, payload delivery, and interoperability), the integration and coordinated operation of multiple autonomous platforms within the STRATUM(TM) ecosystem, VisionWave's continued development and demonstration of integrated autonomous defense solutions, and other product development, integration, demonstration, and commercialization activities. The capabilities and specifications described herein are subject to ongoing development, testing, integration, and validation and may not be achieved. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "target," "seek," or similar expressions, or by statements that events, trends, or results "may," "will," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: development, integration, testing, and demonstration risks inherent in advanced autonomous aerial systems, counter-UAS platforms, and multi-domain ecosystem architectures; the ability to achieve intended performance in contested, GNSS-degraded, or denied-communications environments; regulatory, export control, ITAR, and national security approval requirements; market acceptance and competition for autonomous defense technologies; availability of sufficient capital and financing; macroeconomic, geopolitical, and defense budget uncertainties; intellectual property prosecution, protection, and enforcement risks; integration risks associated with new platforms and technologies; dependence on key personnel, manufacturing partners, and strategic collaborators; the timing and success of demonstrations, customer evaluations, and potential contract awards; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained herein and in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Investors and readers are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Relations:... |...

Exhibition:...

UK Media (Eurosatory): Annabel Mead -... | +44 (0)7823 335 468

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