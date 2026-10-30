Magna Mining Joins The Toronto Stock Exchange With A 29.7% Copper-Equivalent Sudbury Drill Hit

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leading investor news and research portal covering mining and metals stocks, reports on breaking news for Magna Mining Inc. (TSX: NICU ).

The listing and the drill hit

Magna Mining's (TSX: NICU; OTCQX: MGMNF) shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NICU on June 23, graduating from the TSX Venture Exchange the same day. Alongside the listing, Magna reported high-grade results from the R2 Footwall Zone at its past-producing Levack Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, headlined by 29.7% copper-equivalent (CuEq) - a measure that combines several metals into one grade - over 3.4 metres, including 9.4% copper, 2.3% nickel, 19.8 g/t gold and 8.8 g/t platinum-plus-palladium, plus a separate interval of 26.2% copper, 5.0 g/t platinum and 14.4 g/t palladium over 0.4 metres. The company said a restart decision is expected in the second half of 2026 after a Q3 preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

Pairing a senior-exchange graduation with a near-30% copper-equivalent hit gives Magna both the visibility and the grade to draw attention to its Sudbury restart story.

The TSX listing raises Magna's profile. Moving from the TSX Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange under NICU widens the pool of institutional investors that can hold the stock.

The drill grade is exceptionally high, but a restart is not yet decided. The 29.7% copper-equivalent intercept is a standout result, though Magna said any Levack restart decision waits on a Q3 preliminary economic assessment expected to inform a call in the second half of 2026.

Magna's debut was one of two notable mining stories on the day, alongside First Quantum'sCobre Panama audit, on an otherwise red day for thebroad market.

Disclosure: Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are live quotes that will move into the close and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst views, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.