Tesla And Natpower Sign A $4-5 Billion European Battery-Storage Deal, Even As Tesla Stock Falls

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leading investor news and research portal covering cleantech and renewable-energy stocks, reports on breaking news for Tesla, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA ).

The deal

Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) and independent energy firm NatPower announced a multi-year deal to build 25 gigawatt-hours of battery storage in Italy and Britain using Tesla's Megapack systems and trading software - the first phase of a program targeting more than 100 GWh, across five initial projects, according to Reuters. The companies put construction costs at $4 billion to $5 billion and said revenue could exceed $15 billion over 20 years, a company forward-looking figure. NatPower CEO Fabrizio Zago said the partnership aligns capital with execution in a way that can be replicated across markets. Tesla shares still fell about 6.6% to around $390.77 intraday with the broad tech tape.

A signed $5 billion storage mandate doing nothing for Tesla's stock on the day shows how completely the macro chip rout overwhelmed company-specific good news.

The deal is a hard, signed agreement, but the revenue figure is a projection. Reuters reported a firm deal for 25 GWh across five projects at $4 billion to $5 billion in construction cost, while the more-than-$15-billion revenue figure over 20 years is the companies' own forward-looking estimate.

Storage is Tesla's bet on the same AI power demand lifting the grid. Building grid-scale Megapack capacity in Europe positions Tesla to supply the electricity-storage buildout that AI-driven demand is accelerating.

The deal could not lift Tesla against the day'sheavy tech selloff.

Disclosure: Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday or premarket, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are live quotes that will move into the close and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, analyst views, deal terms, and company figures are attributed to their named sources.