Gold Breaks Below $4,000 For The First Time Since November As Junior Miners Post Big Drill Hits

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The selloff

Gold tumbled below $4,000 an ounce - trading around $3,980 to $3,990 on June 25 - its first move under that threshold since November 2025, pressured by a surging dollar and rising Fed rate-hike expectations. The dollar index pushed above 100 for the first time since May 2025, hitting a 13-month high near 101.80, after the June FOMC's hawkish hold, in which nine of nineteen officials projected at least one rate increase before year-end and CME FedWatch lifted September-hike odds to roughly 68%. Bullion is now down about 5% year to date and roughly 20% below its late-January record near $5,589, with silver also sliding hard. Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding metal, and a firmer dollar makes gold more expensive abroad - a combination that overwhelmed safe-haven demand as U.S.-Iran tensions eased.

The macro tape and the drill-bit story are diverging: rate fear is repricing the metal, but discovery-stage news flow at the junior level is independent of the spot move - which is exactly the angle that matters for investors who own explorers rather than bullion.

The drill bit

Even as spot gold fell, junior explorers kept delivering. Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG; OTCQX: RVLGF) reported drilling that cut 14.9 grams per tonne gold over 5.9 metres and extended known mineralization by 240 metres at the Joss area of its Beartrack-Arnett project in Idaho - the state's largest past-producing gold mine, with a total resource around 4.1 million ounces. Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG; OTCQB: OMGGF) reported 7.26 grams per tonne gold over 34.8 metres at its Wenot deposit in Guyana, including a sub-interval grading above 54 grams per tonne, as part of a 50,000-metre program; the project now hosts roughly 8 million ounces across categories, with an updated economic study expected within weeks.

"We are pleased to deliver more impressive results from Wenot and we expect drilling to continue through much of 2026."

- Elaine Ellingham, Omai Gold Mines CEO

The selloff is a dollar-and-rates move, not a demand collapse. Gold fell below $4,000 as the dollar hit a 13-month high and Fed hike odds rose, so the driver is monetary, not a change in physical demand.

Junior drill results are independent of spot gold. Revival's 14.9 g/t over 5.9 metres and Omai's 7.26 g/t over 34.8 metres reflect geology and resource growth, which do not move with the daily metal price.

Lower bullion can still pressure explorer sentiment. A falling gold price can weigh on financing and risk appetite across the junior sector, so the macro move is not irrelevant to explorers even when the drill results stand on their own.

Gold's drop traced the same hawkish-Fed, hot-inflation backdrop weighing on the broader tape (read more ).

Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday, premarket or after-hours, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are fast-moving and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, guidance, analyst targets and quotations are attributed to the company or analyst that made them.

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