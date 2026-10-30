Definium's Phase 3 LSD Depression Data Stuns The Tape As Abbvie Spends $10.9 Billion On Apogee

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas including biotech and pharmaceutical stocks, editorial market analysis on Definium's Phase 3 LSD depression data and AbbVie's Apogee acquisition.

The data

Clinical-stage biopharma Definium Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DFTX), renamed from MindMed earlier in 2026, reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 Emerge study of DT120 - a single 100-microgram orally disintegrating tablet of lysergide (LSD) - in major depressive disorder, sending shares up more than 30% in premarket on June 22. Across 149 participants at 20 U.S. sites, the drug delivered an 8.1-point placebo-adjusted improvement on the MADRS depression scale at week 6 (a 13.3-point drop versus 5.2 for placebo), with a statistically significant benefit emerging as early as week 1 and durability through week 12 (both p<0.0001). Definium reported no serious adverse events and no suicidality signal, with 99% of treatment-related effects mild or moderate. Emerge is the first of two pivotal trials; the companion Ascend study is ongoing.

"The Emerge topline results represent unprecedented and highly differentiated efficacy."

- Rob Barrow, Definium CEO

A single-dose, rapid-acting antidepressant would be a genuine break from daily SSRIs that take weeks to work - but this is topline data, not approval, and the regulatory path for a psychedelic therapy remains unproven.

How it compares, and what analysts said

The MADRS - the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale - is a clinician-rated zero-to-60 measure on which higher scores mean more severe symptoms, and an 8.1-point placebo-adjusted reduction is large by the standard of recent depression trials; it exceeded the level associated with Johnson & Johnson's Spravato. Jefferies called the efficacy "profound," noting it outperformed approved therapies on the scale, and Stifel said the data "exceeded expectations" with a compelling advantage versus existing options. The FDA has signaled it views psychedelic therapies as a regulatory priority, though no LSD-based drug has been approved.

AbbVie's $10.9 billion bet

The data landed in an already-hot biotech market. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) agreed to acquire Apogee Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APGE) for $135.11 per share in cash - roughly $10.9 billion and a 49.5% premium, its largest deal in more than five years - to add zumilokibart, a long-acting anti-IL-13 antibody for atopic dermatitis positioned as a challenger to blockbuster Dupixent. Apogee CEO Michael Henderson said the deal "delivers substantial shareholder value and positions our programs to reach their full potential," while AbbVie framed the purchase as deepening its immunology pipeline ahead of biosimilar pressure on Humira. APGE jumped about 47% in premarket, and the deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

The efficacy is large and durable, by the trial's numbers. An 8.1-point placebo-adjusted MADRS improvement at week 6, holding to week 12 at p<0.0001, is strong for a single dose in major depression.

Topline data is not approval. Emerge is the first of two pivotal trials and the psychedelic regulatory path is unproven, so the result advances the program rather than guaranteeing a drug.

The biotech tape is rewarding catalysts. With AbbVie paying a roughly 50% premium for Apogee the same week, investors are paying up for both clinical breakthroughs and pipeline-refilling M&A.

The biotech strength ran alongside Micron's market-moving quarter (read more ).

Any share, index, commodity or crypto prices referenced are intraday, premarket or after-hours, captured at the timestamps in the source data, and are not closing levels; several are fast-moving and should be confirmed at publication. This article is editorial market commentary and interpretation, not investment advice. Forecasts, guidance, analyst targets and quotations are attributed to the company or analyst that made them.

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