Breakthrough Long COVID Biomarker Identified By Aethlon Medical (Nasdaq: AEMD) Opens Door For Hemopurifier Treatment

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted investment platform for retail investors reports breaking Medical Tech Stock news forAethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ), a clinical-stage medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening viral infections for which there is no treatment.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ) today announced publication of new peer-reviewed research in theInternational Journal of Molecular Sciencesdemonstrating that patients with Long COVID exhibit significantly increased levels of mannosylated extracellular vesicles (EVs) that can be captured using the same Galanthus nivalis agglutinin (GNA) affinity resin incorporated into the Company's Hemopurifier(R).

The study, conducted in collaboration with investigators from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), provides what we believe is new evidence supporting extracellular vesicles as a potential therapeutic target in Long COVID and helps establish a translational framework for future studies evaluating whether the Hemopurifier can remove disease-associated EVs and their molecular cargo.

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Among the study's principal findings:

Patients with Long COVID had approximately two-fold higher levels of mannose-positive extracellular vesicles than individuals who recovered fully following COVID-19 infection. Small extracellular vesicles carrying disease-associated glycosylation patterns were successfully captured using GNA affinity resin, the active binding component of the Hemopurifier. GNA affinity resin treatment significantly reduced seven circulating microRNAs associated with immune regulation and inflammatory signaling. Computational pathway analysis suggested modulation of several biologically relevant signaling pathways implicated in Long COVID, including JAK-STAT, VEGF, PI3K, and Estrogen signaling. The findings help establish a mechanistic link between disease-associated extracellular vesicles and the Hemopurifier's lectin-based capture technology.

The research analyzed plasma samples from participants enrolled in UCSF's Long-term Impact of Infection with Novel Coronavirus (LIINC) study.

The full peer-reviewed article, titled"Increased Mannosylation of Extracellular Vesicles in Long COVID Plasma as a Binding Target for Galanthus nivalis Agglutinin (GNA) Affinity Resin,"appears in theInternational Journal of Molecular Sciencesat

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier(R)

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections, and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses, and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful EVs from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where EVs may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which EVs have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

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