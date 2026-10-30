Markets Are Testing Traders' Patience

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining stocks, shares this technical market analysis byAnna Radomska.

Markets are entering one of those frustrating phases where price is moving, but conviction is still missing.

Some instruments are beginning to invalidate earlier bearish signals, while others continue to flirt with major support and resistance levels without delivering a decisive breakout.

The good news? These periods of uncertainty rarely last forever. The next confirmed breakout - or breakdown - could easily set the tone for the next week, making patience one of the most valuable trading tools right now.

AdvertisementDollar Index (DX.F)

The first thing that jumps off today's chart is the Dollar Index slipping back below the upper boundary of the black rising channel. From the bulls' perspective, that's definitely not what buyers wanted to see and, at least for now, it suggests the current pullback may not be over yet.

Therefore,yesterday's roadmap remains fully intact:

Nevertheless, please remember, the U.S. session is still ahead of us, and as always, the daily close matters far more than intraday noise. Today's candle will determine whether this is simply a healthy retest of the recent breakout or the beginning of a deeper correction.

Silver (SI.F)

Silver is creating one of the most interesting technical setups across the metals today.

On one hand, bulls managed to close Thursday above 5808, successfully filling the morning bearish gap.

On the other hand...

Instead of following through to the upside, today's Asian session opened with a small bearish gap (5788-5836), delivered another downswing, a fresh retest of the green support line based on previous lows, and yet another local low.

What makes this especially interesting is that all of this happened while the dollar was weakening - a situation that should normally benefit precious metals.

That tells us buyers still aren't in control. Therefore, yesterday's conclusion remains unchanged.

Until silver delivers a daily close above 6121, every rally continues to look more like a technical retest of Wednesday's breakdown under the March low than the beginning of a sustainable uptrend.

Connecting the dots, one more re-test of the nearest support line - and potentially the 127.2% Fibonacci extension near 5523 - cannot be ruled out.

Copper (HG.F)

Copper delivered the first meaningful bullish signal. Yesterday's session officially invalidated the earlier breakdown below the lower boundary of the red descending channel, which noticeably improved in the technical picture.

Today's pullback during the Asian session tested both yesterday's bullish gap ( 594.85-598.47 ) and the lower line of the channel (which now serves as support), and so far, buyers have successfully defended both.

That's encouraging.

If bulls can maintain this support area, the next upside target will become Wednesday's bearish gap between 612.55-614.80, which now represents the first major hurdle overhead.

Still, one important rule hasn't changed.

That bearish gap needs to be filled before we can seriously start talking about a larger upside continuation.

Until then, copper remains locked inside a consolidation.

Today's Takeaway

For Dollar:

Watch today's daily close around the upper border of the rising channel Daily close back above the channel -> keeps 101.74-101.81 in play Daily close below this line -> increases odds of a move toward 100.50-100.53 Until the U.S. session closes, treat today's weakness as unconfirmed

For Silver:

Watch: 5836 & 6000 & 6121 Daily close above 5836: first sign of improving momentum, which could open room for a test of 6000 Break above 6000 -> shifts focus toward 6121 Daily close above 6121 -> strengthens the bullish case Below 6121 -> rallies remain vulnerable Break below green support line -> opens downside toward 5523 Observation mode still makes the most sense

For Copper:

Watch 594.85-598.47 support Hold above support -> keeps 612.55-614.80 in play Close the bearish gap -> opens the door to further upside Break below 594.85 -> weakens the bullish setup No breakout above the gap = no trade

Final Thought

One of the most expensive mistakes traders make is assuming that a good-looking chart automatically means it's time to buy. Today reminds us that improving price action and confirmed trend reversals are two very different things.

Several markets are beginning to invalidate earlier bearish signals, but confirmation still matters. Until price proves itself, patience remains a position - not a weakness.

Stay sharp, stay tactical, and let the market show its hand.

Anna

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