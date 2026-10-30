DEA Rescheduling Hearing Puts Cannabis Stocks In Focus Ahead Of A July 15 Deadline

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including cannabis stocks, issues a trading and news alert on the DEA's cannabis rescheduling hearing ahead of its July 15 deadline.

What the Hearing Could Change

The Drug Enforcement Administration began an expedited hearing on June 29 to decide whether to move marijuana, including adult use cannabis, from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, with a deadline to conclude by July 15, according to Forbes and law firm Ropes and Gray. The hearing follows an April 23 order from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that already reclassified FDA approved and state licensed medical cannabis products to Schedule III, eliminating IRS Code 280E tax penalties for licensed medical operators, per Cannabis Business Times.

Advocacy groups including NORML and NCIA have criticized the hearing's structure, which they say allows testimony only from parties opposed to rescheduling, according to Forbes. Legal risk also remains live. Petitioners have asked the D.C. Circuit to stay the April order, with the Department of Justice's response due July 2.

AdvertisementCannabis Equities Are Already Pricing In Optimism

Ahead of the hearing, the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, ticker MSOS, hit its highest levels of 2026, delivering a 103.7% one year net asset value return as of May 31 and managing $1.13 billion in assets as of June 5, with Trulieve its largest holding at about 30% of assets, according to Stocktwits. Trulieve began trading on the NYSE under the ticker TRLV, and Curaleaf completed a 1 for 3 reverse split around June 5 to prepare for a potential U.S. exchange uplisting, per Stocktwits and Curaleaf's SEC filing.

Bottom Line

A hard regulatory deadline combined with an ETF already sitting at 2026 highs means the next two weeks carry more binary risk for cannabis equities than almost any other sector InvestorIdeas covers. The July 2 DOJ filing and the July 15 hearing conclusion are the two dates to watch before any rescheduling decision moves the group meaningfully in either direction.

Common Questions

What is the DEA cannabis rescheduling hearing and why does it matter for cannabis stocks? The DEA is holding a hearing through July 15 on whether to move marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act, a decision that would extend tax relief already granted to medical operators to the broader industry, including adult use cannabis companies.

What changed for cannabis companies in April 2026? An April 23 order from Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche reclassified FDA approved and state licensed medical cannabis products to Schedule III, eliminating IRS Code 280E tax penalties for licensed medical operators.

How has the cannabis ETF MSOS performed ahead of the hearing? MSOS hit its highest levels of 2026 ahead of the hearing, delivering a 103.7% one year net asset value return as of May 31 and managing $1.13 billion in assets as of June 5.

What is the next legal deadline for cannabis rescheduling? The Department of Justice's response to a legal challenge seeking to stay the April 23 reclassification order is due July 2, ahead of the DEA hearing's July 15 conclusion deadline.

Browse licensed cannabis operators and MSO coverage on InvestorIdeas'cannabis stocks directory.