Daily Gold Trading Report - Friday, October 30, 2026
Gold has given the $4,034 breakout back after Thursday's hot US growth and inflation data, and today's wage-cost figures decide whether $4,000 holds or $3,975 comes into view.
Friday's session is open and gold is trading near $4,008, after dipping under $4,000 in the early hours and recovering back above the handle. Thursday's strong US growth and inflation data broke the $4,034 breakout that had held since October 28, and the question today is whether $4,000 holds into the US wage-cost data, or gives way toward last week's low.
The intraday map
The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $4,069 (R3), Thursday's high, then $4,034 (R2), the old breakout level now overhead, and $4,024 (R1), Thursday's traded level. The pivot sits at $4,008, this morning's live spot at the TradingView capture. Below, $4,000 (S1) is the round-number handle, dipped under and reclaimed this morning, $3,975 (S2) is last week's low, and $3,950 (S3) is a round-number extension below the visible range. The bias is Bearish: price is under its short-term averages and each bounce has sold into a lower high. A sustained hourly close back above $4,034 flips the bias to Neutral toward $4,069; a sustained break below $4,000 opens $3,975 and then $3,950.Advertisement
30m
Why the macro tape is heavy
The Federal Reserve held its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on October 28, in a 10-2 decision, with two dissents in favour of a rate hike. Chair Kevin Warsh gave little forward guidance at the press conference, and Thursday's data did the hawkish work for him: third-quarter GDP grew 3.4% at an annual rate, above the 3.2% forecast, core personal consumption expenditures inflation edged up to 3.1% from 3.0%, and weekly jobless claims cooled to 194,000 from 195,000. Markets now price roughly an 83% chance of a December hike, according to CME FedWatch readings reported on Thursday, and that expectation is the main weight on gold this morning.
The 10-year Treasury yield slipped just under the 5.00% threshold on Thursday, to about 4.97%, after touching 5.04% around the Fed decision. Even just under 5.00%, holding non-yielding gold still carries a real opportunity cost, and every rally this week has met sellers while yields stay pinned near this level. The dollar index is near 102, close to a two-week high, which adds a second headwind: a firm dollar makes gold dearer for buyers in other currencies. The European Central Bank held its deposit rate at 2.50% on Thursday, and President Christine Lagarde said she will step down on February 7, 2027.
Crude oil tells the other half of the story. Brent crude trades near $115 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate near $102, after Brent settled at $114.88 on Thursday. The premium is still in place: the Wall Street Journal reported the United States notified Gulf countries to prepare for a short, intense military operation against Iran, with a decision not yet made and an attack leaning toward after the November 3 midterm elections, while Iranian state media reported an oil tanker struck a mine in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday morning. Against that, Qatar and Pakistan are leading mediation efforts, Iran's foreign minister kept a diplomatic solution open, and the World Bank warned commodity prices will jump 23% this year on the Middle East war's disruption of energy supplies. The result is a tug of war for gold: war risk supports defensive demand, while higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which caps the safe-haven bid.
What to watch today
Today's calendar is led by the Bank of Japan decision overnight, euro area third-quarter GDP, the US Employment Cost Index for the third quarter in the US morning session, and the Chicago purchasing managers' index for October.
- Thursday's data: Q3 GDP grew 3.4%, above the 3.2% forecast, and core inflation edged up to 3.1%, hardening the December hike case Employment Cost Index today: the wage-cost print that moves the December hike bet, with a soft print helping gold Hormuz and Iran wire: a reported tanker mine strike and a possible US operation keep the oil premium in place despite mediation Bullish trigger: a sustained hourly close above $4,024 (R1) targets $4,034 (R2) then $4,069 (R3) Bearish trigger: a sustained break below $4,000 (S1) targets $3,975 (S2) then $3,950 (S3)
About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.
Research mining stocks at the Investorideas free stock directoryat Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts
Axel Merk: What Warsh's Fed Approach Means for Gold, & Gold Stocks
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment