Agriculture Stock FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Bounces On Third Quarter News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including agriculture stocks issues a news and trading alert for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC )

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment.

The stock makes the NYSE top percentage gainer this morning, currently trading at 5.76 +1.01 (+21.26%) as of this report. The stock has a 52 week high of $18.29.

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Farmers pushback on affordability has impacted the sector and the agriculture stocks have come down from previous highs.

FMC reported third quarter results and although the numbers are not great investors reacted positively to better-than-expected cash generation. Additionally there was a sense of stability over fourth-quarter revenue guidance.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue of $106 million, down $436 million versus Q3 2025, including an approximately $639 million negative impact from previously announced commercial actions Consolidated GAAP net loss of $2.07 billion, a decline of $1.50 billion versus Q3 2025 driven by non-cash adjustments recorded in connection with deferred tax assets and intangible assets, as well as the commercial actions Adjusted EBITDA of negative $559 million, down $795 million versus Q3 2025, including an approximately $672 million negative impact from the commercial actions Consolidated GAAP net loss of $15.54 per diluted share, down $11.02 versus Q3 2025 Adjusted loss per diluted share of $4.41, down $5.30 versus Q3 2025 GAAP cash from operations of $7 million, an increase of $191 million versus Q3 2025 Free cash flow of negative $18 million, an improvement of $214 million versus Q3 2025

Outlook

Fourth quarter revenue excluding India lowered to a range of $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion, essentially flat at the midpoint versus 2025 Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA lowered to a range of $210 million to $230 million, a decline of 22 percent at the midpoint Fourth quarter Adjusted earnings per diluted share lowered to a range of $0.56 to $0.70, a decline of 48 percent at the midpoint Full year free cash flow now expected to be negative $350 million to negative $150 million

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