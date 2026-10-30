Soda Ash Market Volume To Reach 83.66 Mn Tons By 2032 Supported By Rising Demand From Glass Manufacturing And Renewable Energy, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global soda ash market is supported by rising demand from flat, container and solar glass manufacturing, expanding lithium-ion battery applications, and growing detergent consumption. Asia-Pacific remains the largest regional market, while the Middle East and Africa is projected to record the fastest growth.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the global soda ash market 73.09 million tons in 2026 to 83.66 million tons by 2032. India's demand for soda ash from glass manufacturing and detergents, alongside rising lithium carbonate capacity, supports consumption growth. Natural soda ash producers benefit from lower production costs, while high energy expenses, carbon regulations and shipping uncertainties continue to challenge synthetic suppliers, particularly in Europe.

Soda Ash Market Emerging Trends:

Growing Demand from Lithium Processing

Lithium carbonate production creates an additional source of soda ash demand, as the chemical is used to convert lithium chloride into battery-grade lithium carbonate. New lithium processing facilities in Argentina and China are expanding this industrial application, particularly as battery manufacturers increase production capacity.

Increasing Shift Toward Natural Soda Ash

Natural soda ash producers benefit from lower manufacturing costs and comparatively lower energy requirements than synthetic producers. This cost advantage, combined with reduced environmental impact, makes natural production more competitive as industrial buyers seek reliable and economical supplies.

Rising Carbon Compliance Requirements

Stricter emission regulations and carbon-related expenses are increasing operating pressure on soda ash manufacturers. Energy consumption and CO2 allowances add to production costs, particularly in Europe, making it harder for synthetic producers to maintain competitive prices while meeting environmental requirements.

Soda Ash Industry Segments:

By Type

Light Soda Ash

Dense Soda Ash

By Source

Natural (Trona-based)

Synthetic (Solvay, Hou, Dual-process)

By Application

Glass Manufacturing



Detergents and Soaps

Chemical Processing

Pulp and Paper

Metallurgy (Ore Smelting and Desulfurization)

Water Treatment

Food and Beverage Processing

By End-user Industry

Building and Construction

Automotive

Chemicals

Textiles

Food and Beverage

Renewable Energy (Solar PV Glass, Batteries)

Electronics and Electrical

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

South America



Middle East and Africa

“The soda ash market is growing as demand from glass manufacturing, detergents, chemical processing, and emerging battery applications increases. This report examines key market trends, growth drivers, and opportunities across natural and synthetic production, providing decision-makers with insights to support strategic planning,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Soda Ash Companies:

ANSAC (American Natural Soda Ash Corp.)

Botswana Ash South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Genesis Energy

GHCL Limited

Inner Mongolia Yuanxing Energy

NIRMA

QEMETICA

Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.

Şişecam

Solvay

TANGSHAN SANYOU CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tronox Holdings Plc.

WE Soda Ltd.

Yidu Huaxun Intelligent Conveyor Co., Ltd.

Soda Ash Market Share by Region:

The Middle East and Africa is expected to record strong growth as detergent manufacturers expand their production capabilities. Investments in downstream facilities, particularly in Kenya, are creating opportunities for soda ash suppliers to serve the region's growing industrial customer base.

North America benefits from the United States' strong production base and export capabilities, supporting international supply. In Europe, subdued construction activity and weaker container-glass demand are affecting soda ash consumption, although food and beverage packaging continues to support demand in markets such as Poland. South America is gaining additional demand avenues through investments in glass bottle manufacturing in Brazil and port infrastructure in Chile, which strengthens supply access for industrial and mining customers.

For a comprehensive analysis of soda ash market, including key growth drivers, market segmentation, regional trends, and the competitive landscape, explore the full report from Mordor Intelligence:

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