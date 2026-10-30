AI Expense Agents Need Exchange Rates Looked Up By Date

AI Expense Automation with Historical Rates

Currencylayer helps AI expense agents convert receipts using historical exchange rates matched to each transaction date.

- APILayerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An AI expense agent reads a receipt well. From a photo of a dinner bill in yen, it pulls the merchant, the amount, the currency and the date, then converts the total into the company's reporting currency.The conversion is where the number slips. Asked for a rate with no tool to call, a model answers from its training data. Given a tool that returns only live rates, it converts last month's dinner at today's rate. Either way, the expense report carries a figure nobody can trace back to a date.The rate has to match the receipt. The expense policy names the date, either the day of the purchase or the day the card posted it. The agent needs the rate for that day, and finance needs to see which rate was used. A currency API helps AI expense agents retrieve exchange rates based on specific transaction dates instead of relying on outdated values.Currencylayer gives the agent that lookup. It covers 168 world currencies and precious metals, with rates collected from commercial sources and banks around the world, and returns the rates for any date back to 1999. On paid plans, its conversion endpoint takes an amount, two currencies and a date, and converts at that day's rate.Wrapped as one tool with three inputs, the amount, the currency and the date, the lookup lets the agent convert each expense at the rate for its own day. When the tool returns the rate and the date with the result, the agent writes both onto the expense line, where an auditor can check them.Currencylayer is part of the APILayer suite. IPstack, also in the suite, already ships a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that agents can call directly, and more MCP servers across the suite are coming.Developers can test Currencylayer on the free plan at .About APILayerAPILayer runs a suite of APIs for developers, including IPstack, Weatherstack, Userstack, Exchangeratesapi, Currencylayer, Aviationstack and Marketstack.

Emiliano Trozzi

APIlayer

+1 512-226-8080

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AI Expense Agents Need Exchange Rates Looked Up by Date News Provided By APIlayer October 30, 2026, 18:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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